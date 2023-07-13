JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pizza Hut has closed some locations around the Capital Region. NEWS10 has confirmed the following locations have closed:

Cobleskill, 109 Barnerville Road

Johnstown, Route 30A, Johnstown Mall

Amsterdam, 4822 Route 30

Gloversville, 195 2nd Avenue

All of these locations had their last days on Wednesday, July 12. NEWS10 reached out to the Pizza Hut corporate office for comment on the closures but has not heard back yet.

In regards to the former Johnstown Pizza Hut, 7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has proposed a location at that site. The plans were reviewed at a City of Johnstown Planning Board meeting on July 5.

The proposed coffee shop includes dual drive-thru lanes and would employ about 40 to 50 people, according to the plans. This location would be run by 7 Brew Franchisee Lawrence Wilson.

After reaching out to the 7 Brew Coffee PR team, NEWS10 confirmed that they are coming to the Capital Region and hope to be serving guests sometime in 2023. The representatives did not specifically mention where the shop(s) will be.

7 Brew Coffee only serves beverages, no food. The menu includes coffee, tea, Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, energy drinks, and hot chocolate. You can view the full menu on the 7 Brew Coffee website.