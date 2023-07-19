BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pizza Hut in Ballston Spa has permanently closed its doors. This brings the total recent Pizza Hut closures in the Capital Region to five.

The Pizza Huts that closed are:

Ballston Spa, 2103 Doubleday Avenue

Cobleskill, 109 Barnerville Road

Johnstown, Route 30A, Johnstown Mall

Amsterdam, 4822 Route 30

Gloversville, 195 2nd Avenue

All of these locations are no longer listed on the Pizza Hut website. The Cobleskill, Johnstown, Amsterdam, and Gloversville shops all closed after service on Wednesday, June 12.

It has not been made clear when exactly the Ballston Spa location closed. NEWS10 has again reached out to Pizza Hut for comment on the closures but has not heard back yet.

In regards to the former Johnstown Pizza Hut, 7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has proposed a location at that site. The plans were reviewed at a City of Johnstown Planning Board meeting on July 5.

After reaching out to the 7 Brew Coffee PR team, NEWS10 confirmed that they are coming to the Capital Region and hope to be serving guests sometime in 2023. The representatives did not specifically mention where the shop(s) will be.