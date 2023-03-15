PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield restaurant formerly called Joanne’s Elm Street Luncheonette has reopened under new ownership and has a new name. Shelley’s Kitchen officially opened in mid-February.

Owner of the Luncheonette, Joanne Longton, closed the restaurant on January 30. “After 48 years in business, it’s time for me to lay down my spatulas and enjoy life,” said Longton in a Facebook post. “It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve made great friends during my time here and will never forget you all.”

Longton soon after announced that Shelly Strizzi would be taking over the restaurant. Strizzi has over 30 years in the restaurant business and previously worked at the Luncheonette.

The Shelley’s Kitchen menu features breakfast food, sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and fries. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Shelley’s Kitchen is located at 123 Elm Street. The eatery is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.