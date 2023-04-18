SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pinhead Susan’s, an Irish pub at 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady, has closed. Property owner Joey Faizy said the restaurant closed on Friday.

Faizy is a real estate agent for Realty ONE Group Key and owns other properties and businesses in the area. He bought Pinhead Susan’s a few years ago, and ran it himself for a year before leasing it to the previous restaurant owners three years ago.

Faizy would not give NEWS10 the previous owners’ names, but said they owe him five months worth of rent. Faizy didn’t know exactly why the pub closed, but thought the previous owners didn’t have the resources to keep the place up and running.

Faizy is looking to lease the property and he’s had multiple offers, including from franchises and steakhouses. It’s a turn-key restaurant on the first floor, and the second floor is open space that’s ready to be converted into apartments, said Faizy.

“If I could lease it out to someone that could make a classy sports Irish pub, that would be ideal,” said Faizy. “And that’s what the city would want.”