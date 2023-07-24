BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Philly’s, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, has opened its third location in Bennington. After being delayed for a year, the restaurant finally had its soft opening on Wednesday, July 19.

“There were a few reasons for the delays but mainly it was the success and demand of our newly opened Yale location. It put a heavy strain on my team. It has required the manpower we were intending to use to get Bennington open,” said founder Shem Adams.

Adams, a Philadelphia native, opened his first Philly’s restaurant in Norwich, Connecticut in 2011. On Bennington’s opening day, Adams said the eatery sold out of steak in three hours.

The Philly’s menu includes cheesesteaks, nachos, fries, chicken, wings, and salads. You can view the full menu on the Philly’s website.

The restaurant is located at 230 North Street. You can check the Philly’s VT Facebook page to stay up to date on the restaurant’s hours.