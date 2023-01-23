BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Philly’s, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, is set to open its third location in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant was originally supposed to open in July 2022, but has been delayed.

“There were a few reasons for the delays but mainly it was the success and demand of our newly opened Yale location. It put a heavy strain on my team. It has required the manpower we were intending to use to get Bennington open,” said founder Shem Adams.

Adams, a Philadelphia native, opened his first Philly’s restaurant in Norwich, Connecticut in 2011. With the New Haven, Connecticut location, near Yale, now open, he can focus on opening in Bennington.

The Bennington restaurant will be at 230 North Street, which is the former location of Two Brews Cafe, which closed in 2020. Adams said the Bennington restaurant should be open in the next couple months. The location already has its beer and wine licenses approved and is health certified.

The Philly’s menu includes cheesesteaks, nachos, fries, chicken, wings and salads. You can view the full menu on the Philly’s website.