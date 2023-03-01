NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — BIGG Daddy’s Philly Steak House is set to make its comeback in Berkshire County. The new restaurant will be opening inside MASSMoCA in North Adams.

Owner Xavier Jones owned and operated BIGG Daddy’s Philly Steak House in Adams from 2016 to 2018 and in Pittsfield from 2018 to 2019. Jones’ father had a dream for him to open a Philly cheesesteak eatery in New England. After his father passed, Jones said he walked away from the restaurants.

However, Jones always wanted to open a restaurant at MASS MoCA. His wish came true when the art museum called him about opening a eatery there.

“I felt as though it was a prime opportunity, especially with MASS MoCA presenting a diverse program,” said Jones. “Me, being a Black man, opportunities have arose at a higher rate than previous years.”

Jones said his cheesesteaks are authentic as he uses the same type of rolls and meat you would find eateries using in Philadelphia. “A lot of times, you can’t get a real authentic cheesesteak outside of the Philly/south Jersey area,” said Jones.

The menu includes Philly cheesesteaks, 15 types of wings and tenders, salads, burgers, barbecue ribs, brisket, pulled pork, cabbage, mac and cheese, greens and cornbread. There will also be vegan and gluten-free options.

Jones co-owns Bigg Daddy’s with Dully Saimbert and his goal is to open a total of five restaurants. He is currently working on opening a second location for BIGG Daddy’s. Jones doesn’t want to stay in one place either; he would love to expand into different areas.

Jones also currently operates Firehouse Café & Bistro in Adams with co-owner Warren Dews Jr. The restaurant is going into it’s second year.

BIGG Daddy’s in MASSMoCA is aiming to open in the early spring. The goal is to be open by the last week of April, said Jones. The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays and open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every other day.