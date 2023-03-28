SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PDT Market, a new specialty marketplace in the former Price Chopper Limited, has officially opened. Chef Adam Foti, the founder and owner of PDT Catering, opened the store on March 27.

“In less than one year, we remodeled a 19,000 sq ft space, procured tens of thousands of products, created over two dozen menus, built a kitchen and a staff of 50+, learned two different POS systems, continued to cater holidays, weddings and events, curated cooking classes, visited with vendors, taste tested, laughed, cried and lost sleep,” said PDT Market in a Facebook reel.

The gourmet marketplace includes specialty grocery items, a full service bar, gifts, home goods, and a place to hold private events and cooking classes. Foti said guests can also look forward to holiday events, weekend brunch, special pop-ups, and catering, among other unique events.

Price Chopper Limited permanently closed on April 16. Officials said they decided not to renew the lease for the grocery store, saying that the store was not viable to keep open as the nearby Market 32 on Route 50 attracted a lot of traffic.

“Now… come grab a drink, browse the store and experience PDT for yourself We appreciate you,” said PDT Market on Facebook.

PDT Market is located at 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs. According to its website, the market is open Saturday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.