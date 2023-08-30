CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Catskill Food Festival is set for Saturday, September 9. The festival takes place at Dutchman’s Landing Park from noon to 6 p.m.

The event includes food trucks, food vendors, and live music by Wyld Blu. The festival is being held rain or shine.

Participating food trucks and vendors

Krupa Brothers Pierogies

Peeta Pocket

Medical Relief for Ukraine

La Ruta Del Sol Booth

New Scotland Spirits

Epiphany Distribution

Grandaddy Weaves

Island House Gourmet

Cooper’s Daughter

Sweet Lisuzza

Big Guy Hot Sauce

New York Soda Jerks

Pura Vida Kettle Corn

The Juice Branch

Lemon Love

Pixie Floss

Bella Chow

Farrell Barkery

Hierba Buena

Forno Rosso Pizza

Flavors of Lebanon

HappieBean

La Ruta Del Sol

Street Food 7

The Mac Factor

At First Bite

Church St. Catering

Texas Tornado Chips

Taste of Sugar

Tomas Tapas

Yanis Food

Dessert Destiny

Mr. Ding-a-Ling

Village Pizza

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

Women’s Cancer League

More vendors may be added. If you are interested in becoming a food vendor or sponsor, you can contact Patricia Bulich at (315) 661-2413 or pbulich@registerstar.com or Rhona Schiffres at (845) 656-7424, (315) 661-2513 or rschiffres@columbiagreenemedia.com.