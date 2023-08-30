CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Catskill Food Festival is set for Saturday, September 9. The festival takes place at Dutchman’s Landing Park from noon to 6 p.m.
The event includes food trucks, food vendors, and live music by Wyld Blu. The festival is being held rain or shine.
Participating food trucks and vendors
- Krupa Brothers Pierogies
- Peeta Pocket
- Medical Relief for Ukraine
- La Ruta Del Sol Booth
- New Scotland Spirits
- Epiphany Distribution
- Grandaddy Weaves
- Island House Gourmet
- Cooper’s Daughter
- Sweet Lisuzza
- Big Guy Hot Sauce
- New York Soda Jerks
- Pura Vida Kettle Corn
- The Juice Branch
- Lemon Love
- Pixie Floss
- Bella Chow
- Farrell Barkery
- Hierba Buena
- Forno Rosso Pizza
- Flavors of Lebanon
- HappieBean
- La Ruta Del Sol
- Street Food 7
- The Mac Factor
- At First Bite
- Church St. Catering
- Texas Tornado Chips
- Taste of Sugar
- Tomas Tapas
- Yanis Food
- Dessert Destiny
- Mr. Ding-a-Ling
- Village Pizza
- Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
- Women’s Cancer League
More vendors may be added. If you are interested in becoming a food vendor or sponsor, you can contact Patricia Bulich at (315) 661-2413 or pbulich@registerstar.com or Rhona Schiffres at (845) 656-7424, (315) 661-2513 or rschiffres@columbiagreenemedia.com.