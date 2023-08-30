CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Catskill Food Festival is set for Saturday, September 9. The festival takes place at Dutchman’s Landing Park from noon to 6 p.m.

The event includes food trucks, food vendors, and live music by Wyld Blu. The festival is being held rain or shine.

Participating food trucks and vendors

  • Krupa Brothers Pierogies
  • Peeta Pocket
  • Medical Relief for Ukraine
  • La Ruta Del Sol Booth
  • New Scotland Spirits
  • Epiphany Distribution
  • Grandaddy Weaves
  • Island House Gourmet
  • Cooper’s Daughter
  • Sweet Lisuzza
  • Big Guy Hot Sauce
  • New York Soda Jerks
  • Pura Vida Kettle Corn
  • The Juice Branch
  • Lemon Love
  • Pura Vida Kettle Corn
  • Pixie Floss
  • Bella Chow
  • Farrell Barkery
  • Hierba Buena
  • Forno Rosso Pizza
  • Flavors of Lebanon
  • HappieBean
  • La Ruta Del Sol
  • Street Food 7
  • The Mac Factor
  • At First Bite
  • Church St. Catering
  • Texas Tornado Chips
  • Taste of Sugar
  • Tomas Tapas
  • Yanis Food
  • Dessert Destiny
  • Mr. Ding-a-Ling
  • Village Pizza
  • Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
  • Women’s Cancer League

More vendors may be added. If you are interested in becoming a food vendor or sponsor, you can contact Patricia Bulich at (315) 661-2413 or pbulich@registerstar.com or Rhona Schiffres at (845) 656-7424, (315) 661-2513 or rschiffres@columbiagreenemedia.com.