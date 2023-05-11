SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation is hosting the first-ever Downtown Schenectady Tater Trot on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. Downtown restaurants will be serving $1 samples featuring potatoes.

Participating restaurants

Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Potato Beer and Cheese Soup

Annabel’s Pizza Co. at Frog Alley, Caribbean Tatchos

Armory Studios NY, Armory Potato and Bacon Hash

Backstage Pub, Tater Tot Pork belly Fondue

Bittersweet Candy, Fish and Chips Bark (Swedish Fish and potato chips)

Canvas, Corks & Forks, Golden Mashed Potatoes with smoked gouda, red onion and a honey pecan BBQ drizzle

Centre Street Pub, Loaded Ukranian Deruny’s

Chez Nous, Pulled Pork and Green Onion Potato Croquette

Cornells in Little Italy, Best Ever Parmesan Garlic Potato Skewers

Drumming Crabs, Cajun Fries

Executive Lounge, Potato and Egg Salad

Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Corned Beef Hash Tater Tots

Manhattan Exchange, Crispy Fried “Fancy” Potatoes with chorizo and lime chive crema

Maria’s Café and Catering, Poutine and Pulled Pork

MORE PERRECA’S Italian Kitchen, Decadent Bacon and Buttermilk infused Mashed Potatoes

Nico’s Pizzeria – “Filthy Phil’s” Fiesta Potato Casserole

Pho Queen, Potato Massaman Curry

Simone’s Kitchen, Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus Plate

SUNY Schenectady Community College Hospitality, Sweet Potato Beignet over coconut and yellow jack fruit cream with pistachio dust

Take Two Café, Ginger Scallion Potato Pancake topped with kimchi, sour cream and black sesame seeds

Tara Kitchen, Loaded Potato Patty

Union Inn, “Janet’s Drunken” Beer Cheese Tots

A map of the participating locations will be available closer to the event. You can keep up to date on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website.