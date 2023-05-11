SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation is hosting the first-ever Downtown Schenectady Tater Trot on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. Downtown restaurants will be serving $1 samples featuring potatoes.

Participating restaurants

  • Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Potato Beer and Cheese Soup
  • Annabel’s Pizza Co. at Frog Alley, Caribbean Tatchos
  • Armory Studios NY, Armory Potato and Bacon Hash
  • Backstage Pub, Tater Tot Pork belly Fondue
  • Bittersweet Candy, Fish and Chips Bark (Swedish Fish and potato chips)
  • Canvas, Corks & Forks, Golden Mashed Potatoes with smoked gouda, red onion and a honey pecan BBQ drizzle
  • Centre Street Pub, Loaded Ukranian Deruny’s
  • Chez Nous, Pulled Pork and Green Onion Potato Croquette 
  • Cornells in Little Italy, Best Ever Parmesan Garlic Potato Skewers
  • Drumming Crabs, Cajun Fries
  • Executive Lounge, Potato and Egg Salad
  • Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Corned Beef Hash Tater Tots
  • Manhattan Exchange, Crispy Fried “Fancy” Potatoes with chorizo and lime chive crema
  • Maria’s Café and Catering, Poutine and Pulled Pork
  • MORE PERRECA’S Italian Kitchen, Decadent Bacon and Buttermilk infused Mashed Potatoes
  • Nico’s Pizzeria – “Filthy Phil’s” Fiesta Potato Casserole
  • Pho Queen, Potato Massaman Curry
  • Simone’s Kitchen, Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus Plate
  • SUNY Schenectady Community College Hospitality, Sweet Potato Beignet over coconut and yellow jack fruit cream with pistachio dust
  • Take Two Café, Ginger Scallion Potato Pancake topped with kimchi, sour cream and black sesame seeds 
  • Tara Kitchen, Loaded Potato Patty
  • Union Inn, “Janet’s Drunken” Beer Cheese Tots

A map of the participating locations will be available closer to the event. You can keep up to date on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website.