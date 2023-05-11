SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation is hosting the first-ever Downtown Schenectady Tater Trot on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. Downtown restaurants will be serving $1 samples featuring potatoes.
Participating restaurants
- Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Potato Beer and Cheese Soup
- Annabel’s Pizza Co. at Frog Alley, Caribbean Tatchos
- Armory Studios NY, Armory Potato and Bacon Hash
- Backstage Pub, Tater Tot Pork belly Fondue
- Bittersweet Candy, Fish and Chips Bark (Swedish Fish and potato chips)
- Canvas, Corks & Forks, Golden Mashed Potatoes with smoked gouda, red onion and a honey pecan BBQ drizzle
- Centre Street Pub, Loaded Ukranian Deruny’s
- Chez Nous, Pulled Pork and Green Onion Potato Croquette
- Cornells in Little Italy, Best Ever Parmesan Garlic Potato Skewers
- Drumming Crabs, Cajun Fries
- Executive Lounge, Potato and Egg Salad
- Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Corned Beef Hash Tater Tots
- Manhattan Exchange, Crispy Fried “Fancy” Potatoes with chorizo and lime chive crema
- Maria’s Café and Catering, Poutine and Pulled Pork
- MORE PERRECA’S Italian Kitchen, Decadent Bacon and Buttermilk infused Mashed Potatoes
- Nico’s Pizzeria – “Filthy Phil’s” Fiesta Potato Casserole
- Pho Queen, Potato Massaman Curry
- Simone’s Kitchen, Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus Plate
- SUNY Schenectady Community College Hospitality, Sweet Potato Beignet over coconut and yellow jack fruit cream with pistachio dust
- Take Two Café, Ginger Scallion Potato Pancake topped with kimchi, sour cream and black sesame seeds
- Tara Kitchen, Loaded Potato Patty
- Union Inn, “Janet’s Drunken” Beer Cheese Tots
A map of the participating locations will be available closer to the event. You can keep up to date on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website.