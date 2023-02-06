SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.
Voting for the best chowder overall will take place on the Discover Saratoga website, with voting closing at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Winners will be announced at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center at 6:30 p.m.
“Chowderfest is back,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri. “We’re excited to
return to the original model, a one-day event, which has received very positive feedback from
participating locations.”
Participating restaurants
• 9 Miles East, Thai Coconut Chowder (vegan and gluten free)
• 30 Lake, 30 Lake Clam & Corn Chowder
• 534 Bistro, Reuben Chowder (gluten free)
• Artisanal Brew Works, Roasted Chicken, Corn & Potato Chowder
• Baileys Saratoga, Cheeseburger Chowder
• Ben & Jerry’s, Phish Food Ice Cream “Chowder”
• Bentley’s Tavern, Chowder TBD
• Boca Bistro, Fuego Chicken Chowder
• Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge at the Holiday Inn, Sweet Chili Seafood Chowder
• Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Loaded Potato Leek Chowder (vegetarian option available)
• Bread Basket Bakery, Chowder TBD
• BurgerFi, Cheeseburger & Beer Chowdaaa
• Cantina, Chowder TBD
• Carson’s Woodside Tavern, Mexican Street Corn Chowder
• Chianti Ristorante, Mayan Corn Ciao-der (gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly)
• Comfort Kitchen, Chipotle Chicken Corn Chowder
• Dango’s, Chicken Wing Chowder
• Diamond Club Restaurant at Embassy Suites, Saranac Chipotle Chorizo Chowder or Irish Cream Seafood Chowder
• Dizzy Chicken Wood Fired Rotisserie, Brazilian Smoked Seafood Chowder
• Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, Cuban Chowder
• Druthers Brewing Company, Chowder TBD
• Dunning Street Station, Lobster & Shrimp Chowder
• Eddie F’s Eatery, Lobster Clam Chowder
• Esperanto, Chicken & Cheese O’Boy Chowder
• Forno Bistro, Smoked Gouda & Pancetta Seafood Chowder
• Harvey’s Restaurant, Cajun Chicken Corn Chowder
• Hattie’s Restaurant, Cajun Shrimp & Corn Chowder
• Henry Street Taproom, Chowder TBD
• Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille, Jacob’s Chowder
• Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India, Mulligatawny (vegan, vegetarian and gluten free)
• The Local Pub and Teahouse, Mexican Street Corn Chowder (available in gluten free)
• Lucy’s Bar (chowder by The Hideaway), Manhattan Seafood Chowder
• Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, Cheesy Chicken Cauliflower Chowder
• Nashville of Saratoga, Nashville Hot Chicken Chowder
• Neighborhood Kitchen (at Universal Preservation Hall), Smokey Bourbon Potato Chowder
• Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, Taco Chowder
• Phila Fusion, Beef Stew Noodle Soup
• PJ’s Bar-B-QSA, Vegetarian Corn Chowder (BBQ meats can be added)
• Prime at Saratoga National, Dublin Style Fish Chowder
• Rhea, Seafood Ramen
• Ribbon Cafe, Chowder TBD
• Salt & Char, Country Ham Chowder
• Saratoga City Tavern, Chowder TBD
• Saratoga Hospital (at the City Center), Jerk Chicken Chowder
• Scallions Restaurant, Carnitas Corn Chowder (gluten free)
• Seneca Restaurant, Wood-Fired Shrimp Creole
• Simply Food by Maura (at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge), Mac N Cheese Chowder
• Spa Cafe on Broadway, Chipotle Chicken Corn Chowder (gluten free)
• Spa City Tap & Barrel (chowder by The Hideaway), Philly Cheesesteak Chowder and Buffalo Chicken Chowder
• Spot Coffee, Chowder TBD
• Sperry’s Restaurant, New England Lobster Boil Chowder
• Stewart’s Shops (at 521 Broadway), Stewart’s Southwest Corn Chowder (gluten free)
• Sushi Thai Garden, Chinese Hot and Sour Soup
• Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery, Nutella Mousse Crunch (Dessert)
• Taquero, Street Corn Clam Chowder
• The Barrelhouse, Chowder TBD
• The Brick at 2 West, Cajun Chicken Corn Chowder
• The Brill Manor (at the City Center), Coconut Curry Chowder (vegan and gluten free)
• The Broadway Grind, Roasted Poblano Corn Chowder (gluten free)
• The District, Periochi Chowder
• The Ice House, Southwest Pulled Chicken Chowder
• The Galley Bar and Grill, Lobster, Crab and Scallop Chowder (gluten free)
• The Inn at Saratoga, Roasted Corn & Andouille Sausage Chowder
• The Mercantile Kitchen & Bar, Chowder TBD
• The Mill on Round Lake, Balboa Chowder
• The Misfit (Chowder by Iron’s Edge), Pilgrim Chowder
• The Night Owl, La Capital Tacos Chowder
• The Parting Glass, Luck of the Irish Chowder
• Thirsty Owl Bistro, Crab and Corn Chowder with Candied Bacon
• Trattoria Fortunata, Ciao-dah
• Walt and Whitman Brewing Company, Golden Newburgh Chowder
• Wasabi Restaurant & Bar, Seafood Soup
• West Side Sports Bar & Gill, Buffalo Chicken Chowder
• Wheatfield’s Saratoga, Chowder TBD
• Whole Harvest Co., Funky Vegan Chowder
The participating restaurant list will continue to be updated online. You can check the Discover Saratoga website to stay up to date.