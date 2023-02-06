SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.

Voting for the best chowder overall will take place on the Discover Saratoga website, with voting closing at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Winners will be announced at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center at 6:30 p.m.

“Chowderfest is back,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri. “We’re excited to

return to the original model, a one-day event, which has received very positive feedback from

participating locations.”

Participating restaurants

• 9 Miles East, Thai Coconut Chowder (vegan and gluten free)

• 30 Lake, 30 Lake Clam & Corn Chowder

• 534 Bistro, Reuben Chowder (gluten free)

• Artisanal Brew Works, Roasted Chicken, Corn & Potato Chowder

• Baileys Saratoga, Cheeseburger Chowder

• Ben & Jerry’s, Phish Food Ice Cream “Chowder”

• Bentley’s Tavern, Chowder TBD

• Boca Bistro, Fuego Chicken Chowder

• Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge at the Holiday Inn, Sweet Chili Seafood Chowder

• Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Loaded Potato Leek Chowder (vegetarian option available)

• Bread Basket Bakery, Chowder TBD

• BurgerFi, Cheeseburger & Beer Chowdaaa

• Cantina, Chowder TBD

• Carson’s Woodside Tavern, Mexican Street Corn Chowder

• Chianti Ristorante, Mayan Corn Ciao-der (gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly)

• Comfort Kitchen, Chipotle Chicken Corn Chowder

• Dango’s, Chicken Wing Chowder

• Diamond Club Restaurant at Embassy Suites, Saranac Chipotle Chorizo Chowder or Irish Cream Seafood Chowder

• Dizzy Chicken Wood Fired Rotisserie, Brazilian Smoked Seafood Chowder

• Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, Cuban Chowder

• Druthers Brewing Company, Chowder TBD

• Dunning Street Station, Lobster & Shrimp Chowder

• Eddie F’s Eatery, Lobster Clam Chowder

• Esperanto, Chicken & Cheese O’Boy Chowder

• Forno Bistro, Smoked Gouda & Pancetta Seafood Chowder

• Harvey’s Restaurant, Cajun Chicken Corn Chowder

• Hattie’s Restaurant, Cajun Shrimp & Corn Chowder

• Henry Street Taproom, Chowder TBD

• Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille, Jacob’s Chowder

• Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India, Mulligatawny (vegan, vegetarian and gluten free)

• The Local Pub and Teahouse, Mexican Street Corn Chowder (available in gluten free)

• Lucy’s Bar (chowder by The Hideaway), Manhattan Seafood Chowder

• Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, Cheesy Chicken Cauliflower Chowder

• Nashville of Saratoga, Nashville Hot Chicken Chowder

• Neighborhood Kitchen (at Universal Preservation Hall), Smokey Bourbon Potato Chowder

• Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, Taco Chowder

• Phila Fusion, Beef Stew Noodle Soup

• PJ’s Bar-B-QSA, Vegetarian Corn Chowder (BBQ meats can be added)

• Prime at Saratoga National, Dublin Style Fish Chowder

• Rhea, Seafood Ramen

• Ribbon Cafe, Chowder TBD

• Salt & Char, Country Ham Chowder

• Saratoga City Tavern, Chowder TBD

• Saratoga Hospital (at the City Center), Jerk Chicken Chowder

• Scallions Restaurant, Carnitas Corn Chowder (gluten free)

• Seneca Restaurant, Wood-Fired Shrimp Creole

• Simply Food by Maura (at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge), Mac N Cheese Chowder

• Spa Cafe on Broadway, Chipotle Chicken Corn Chowder (gluten free)

• Spa City Tap & Barrel (chowder by The Hideaway), Philly Cheesesteak Chowder and Buffalo Chicken Chowder

• Spot Coffee, Chowder TBD

• Sperry’s Restaurant, New England Lobster Boil Chowder

• Stewart’s Shops (at 521 Broadway), Stewart’s Southwest Corn Chowder (gluten free)

• Sushi Thai Garden, Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

• Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery, Nutella Mousse Crunch (Dessert)

• Taquero, Street Corn Clam Chowder

• The Barrelhouse, Chowder TBD

• The Brick at 2 West, Cajun Chicken Corn Chowder

• The Brill Manor (at the City Center), Coconut Curry Chowder (vegan and gluten free)

• The Broadway Grind, Roasted Poblano Corn Chowder (gluten free)

• The District, Periochi Chowder

• The Ice House, Southwest Pulled Chicken Chowder

• The Galley Bar and Grill, Lobster, Crab and Scallop Chowder (gluten free)

• The Inn at Saratoga, Roasted Corn & Andouille Sausage Chowder

• The Mercantile Kitchen & Bar, Chowder TBD

• The Mill on Round Lake, Balboa Chowder

• The Misfit (Chowder by Iron’s Edge), Pilgrim Chowder

• The Night Owl, La Capital Tacos Chowder

• The Parting Glass, Luck of the Irish Chowder

• Thirsty Owl Bistro, Crab and Corn Chowder with Candied Bacon

• Trattoria Fortunata, Ciao-dah

• Walt and Whitman Brewing Company, Golden Newburgh Chowder

• Wasabi Restaurant & Bar, Seafood Soup

• West Side Sports Bar & Gill, Buffalo Chicken Chowder

• Wheatfield’s Saratoga, Chowder TBD

• Whole Harvest Co., Funky Vegan Chowder

The participating restaurant list will continue to be updated online. You can check the Discover Saratoga website to stay up to date.