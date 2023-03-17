FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is returning this spring, set to run from March 20 to April 2. Spanning across nine counties, over 140 restaurants are participating.
Produced each spring and fall by “Valley Table Magazine,” participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunches and dinners for $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. All eateries are offering dine-in service, and some have take out options.
You can view the special menus for each restaurant on the Valley Table website. One restaurant outside of the Hudson Valley is participating: George Italian Seafood & Steakhouse in Greenwich, Washington County.
Here are the participating restaurants broken down by county.
Dutchess
- 110 Grill in Poughkeepsie
- 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie
- Aroma Osteria in Wappingers Falls
- Brigitte Bistro in Rhinebeck
- Café Con Leche in Wappingers Falls
- Cosimo’s Trattoria in Poughkeepsie
- Feeling Kinda Kozy in Fishkill
- Flores Tapas Restaurant & Bar in Wappingers Falls
- Heritage Food + Drink in Wappingers Falls
- Jason Patrick’s on 44 in Poughkeepsie
- Oda Restaurant in Fishkill
- Patsy’s Pizzeria in Wappingers Falls
- Paula’s Runway Cafe in Wappingers Falls
- Restaurant Six at Curry Estate in Hopewell Junction
- Sotano Food & Wine in Fishkill
- Tamarind in Poughkeepsie
- Tavern at Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck
- Terrapin in Rhinebeck
- The Academy Kitchen in Poughkeepsie
- The Millbrook Inn in Millbrook
- Trattoria Locanda in Fishkill
- Willow at Mirbeau in Rhinebeck
Greene
- Tabla in Tannersville
Orange
- 110 Grill in Middletown
- 1839 Restaurant & Bar in Washingtonville
- 88 Charles Street Restaurant in Montgomery
- An Artistic Taste in Harriman
- Café Pitti in Newburgh
- City Winery in Montgomery
- Clemson Brothers Brewery in Middletown
- Cosimo’s Brick Oven in Middletown
- Cosimo’s On Union in Newburgh
- Cosimo’s Woodbury in Central Valley
- Limoncello at Orange Inn in Goshen
- Mama Roux in Newburgh
- Oak & Reed in Middletown
- Primo Waterfront in Newburgh
- Somni Tapas Restaurant & Bar in Monroe
- Sugar Shack Factory in Middletown
Putnam
- Char Steakhouse & Bar in Mahopac
- Clock Tower Grill in Brewster
- Hudson House River Inn in Cold Spring
- Savor Ristorante and Bar in Mahopac
- Tilly’s Table in Brewster
Rockland
- ’76 House in Tappan
- Broadway Bistro in Nyack
- Freelance Cafe & Wine Bar in Piermont
- Maura’s Kitchen in Nyack
- Oscar’s Restaurant in Blauvelt
- Otto’s Full Service in Piermont
- Restaurant X & The Bully Boy Bar in Congers
- The Greekish in Nyack
- The Pieman in Valley Cottage
- Two Henrys at Hilton Pearl River in Pearl River
- Two Spear Street, New American Restaurant in Nyack
- Wasabi in Nyack
Sullivan
- Bernie’s Holiday Restaurant in Rock Hill
- Bixby’s Derby in Monticello
- Blue Fox Motel in Narrowsburg
- Catskill Provisions in Callicoon
- Cellaio in Monticello
- Conover Club in Callicoon Center
- Kenoza Hall in Kenoza Lake
- Lotus in Monticello
- Piccolo Paese in Liberty
- Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery in Callicoon
- Tavern on Main in Jeffersonville
- The Arnold House in Livingston Manor
- The Cabin in Jeffersonville
- The DeBruce in Livingston Manor
- The Homestead in Eldred
- The Pickled Owl in Hurleyville
- Western Inn & Supper Club in Callicoon
Ulster
- Clemson Brothers Brewery in New Paltz
- Garvan’s in New Paltz
- Millstream in Woodstock
- Ship Lantern Inn in Milton
- Stone House Tavern in Accord
- The Dutch in Saugerties
- The Paper Mill Restaurant in Napanoch
Westchester
- 179 Bar & Grill in New Rochelle
- 3 Westerly Bar and Grill in Ossining
- 808 Bistro in Scarsdale
- American Prime in Rye Brook
- Appetit Bistro in Port Chester
- Averna Italian Steakhouse in Rye
- Barnwood Grill in Yorktown Heights
- Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains
- Brasserie Le Steak in Larchmont
- Caffe Regatta in Pelham
- Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in White Plains
- City Limits Diner in White Plains
- Copper Kettle Cafe in Hartsdale
- Crabtree’s Kittle House in Chappaqua
- Dolphin in Yonkers
- Donjito in Mamaroneck
- Dubrovnik Restaurant in New Rochelle
- Eastchester Fish Gourmet in Scarsdale
- Enzo’s Restaurant in Mamaroneck
- Fin and Brew in Peekskill
- Fortina in Armonk
- Fortina in Rye Brook
- Fortina in Yonkers
- Freddy’s Restaurant in Pleasantville
- Furci’s Restaurant in Yorktown Heights
- Half Moon in Dobbs Ferry
- Harbour Fish Restaurant in Mamaroneck
- Harper’s Restaurant & Bar in Dobbs Ferry
- Harvest-On-Hudson in Hastings-on-Hudson
- La Botte Ristorante in White Plains
- La Camelia Restaurant in Mount Kisco
- La Casa in Bronxville
- La Lanterna in Yonkers
- La Vista Ristorante in South Salem
- Le Fontane Restaurant in Katonah
- Le Jardin Du Roi in Chappaqua
- Le Provencal Bistro in Mamaroneck
- Maria Restaurant in New Rochelle
- Maud’s Tavern in Hastings-on-Hudson
- Mima Vinoteca in Irvington
- Moderne Barn in Armonk
- Morton’s The Steakhouse in White Plains
- Mulino’s of Westchester in White Plains
- NoMa Social in New Rochelle
- Nonna Carola Ristorante and Bar in Mamaroneck
- Patsy’s Pizzeria of New Rochelle in New Rochelle
- Peter Pratt’s Inn in Yorktown
- Pizza Gourmet in Mamaroneck
- Primavera Restaurant & Bar in Croton Falls
- Red Hat On The River in Irvington
- Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar in Elmsford
- River City Grille in Irvington
- Rocco’s Downtown in Peekskill
- Rosie’s Bistro Italiano in Bronxville
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Tarrytown
- Saint George Bistro in Hastings-on-Hudson
- Saltaire Oyster Bar & Kitchen in Port Chester
- Sam’s of Gedney Way in White Plains
- Sapori Italian Restaurant in White Plains
- Sonora in Port Chester
- The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry
- The Greekish in Harrison
- The Melting Pot in White Plains
- The Parlor in Dobbs Ferry
- The Tasty Table in Ossining
- Toscana Ristorante in Eastchester
- Washington Irving Boat Club in Tarrytown
- X2O Xaviars On The Hudson in Yonkers
- Zero Otto Nove in Armonk
- Zero Otto Nove in Tuckahoe
- Zuppa Restaurant in Yonkers