FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is returning this spring, set to run from March 20 to April 2. Spanning across nine counties, over 140 restaurants are participating.

Produced each spring and fall by “Valley Table Magazine,” participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunches and dinners for $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. All eateries are offering dine-in service, and some have take out options.

You can view the special menus for each restaurant on the Valley Table website. One restaurant outside of the Hudson Valley is participating: George Italian Seafood & Steakhouse in Greenwich, Washington County.

Here are the participating restaurants broken down by county.

Dutchess

Greene

Tabla in Tannersville

Orange

Putnam

Rockland

Sullivan

Ulster

Westchester