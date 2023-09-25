TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy Chowderfest is returning for 2023 on Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Participating restaurants and bars will show off their soup skills with chowder recipes of their choosing.
Chowder samples will be sold at participating businesses for $2 each. The event is free to attend and open to all. Participating restaurants outside the downtown area will be partnering with downtown businesses.
Participating lineup
- Coffee House of Troy at 518 Craft, 200 Broadway
- Bar 353, 353 Broadway
- Bard & Baker Board Game Café, 501 Broadway
- Bootleggers on Broadway, 200 Broadway
- Brown’s Brewing Company, 417 River Street
- DeFazio’s at Rare Form Brewing, 90 Congress Street
- Dotty Lou’s BBQ at Monument Square
- La Capital Taco, 161 4th Street
- Little Peck’s, 211 Broadway
- McAddy’s Pub, 452 Broadway
- Muddaddy Flats, 49 Third Street
- Oh Corn! Arepas, 429 River Street
- Ryan’s Wake, 403 River Street
- Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill at Monument Square
- Stacks Espresso Bar, 13 Third Street
- Slidin’ Dirty Food Truck, 9 1st Street
- Tara Kitchen, 172 River Street
- Tatu Taco, 100 Congress Street
- The Ruck, 104 3rd Street
- Tipsy Moose at Rare Form Brewing, 90 Congress Street
- Twisted Fiddler, 9 1st Street
“I’m excited to bring Chowderfest back with the new format we incorporated last year,” said Olivia Clemente, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “The concept of this format was not only to bring more foot traffic to our restaurants, but to get everyone walking around Downtown Troy and explore streets they may never walk down on a normal day. It’s really all about getting to know our area and the businesses.”