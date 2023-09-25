TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy Chowderfest is returning for 2023 on Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Participating restaurants and bars will show off their soup skills with chowder recipes of their choosing.

Chowder samples will be sold at participating businesses for $2 each. The event is free to attend and open to all. Participating restaurants outside the downtown area will be partnering with downtown businesses.

Participating lineup

Coffee House of Troy at 518 Craft, 200 Broadway

Bar 353, 353 Broadway

Bard & Baker Board Game Café, 501 Broadway

Bootleggers on Broadway, 200 Broadway

Brown’s Brewing Company, 417 River Street

DeFazio’s at Rare Form Brewing, 90 Congress Street

Dotty Lou’s BBQ at Monument Square

La Capital Taco, 161 4th Street

Little Peck’s, 211 Broadway

McAddy’s Pub, 452 Broadway

Muddaddy Flats, 49 Third Street

Oh Corn! Arepas, 429 River Street

Ryan’s Wake, 403 River Street

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill at Monument Square

Stacks Espresso Bar, 13 Third Street

Slidin’ Dirty Food Truck, 9 1st Street

Tara Kitchen, 172 River Street

Tatu Taco, 100 Congress Street

The Ruck, 104 3rd Street

Tipsy Moose at Rare Form Brewing, 90 Congress Street

Twisted Fiddler, 9 1st Street

“I’m excited to bring Chowderfest back with the new format we incorporated last year,” said Olivia Clemente, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “The concept of this format was not only to bring more foot traffic to our restaurants, but to get everyone walking around Downtown Troy and explore streets they may never walk down on a normal day. It’s really all about getting to know our area and the businesses.”