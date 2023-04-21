ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Alliance for Positive Health is holding its 20th Annual “Dining Out For Life” event on Thursday, April 27. Throughout the day, 23 Capital Region restaurants will donate 20% to 100% of their sales to help people living with HIV/AIDS.
Residents are encouraged to help the cause by dining at one of these restaurants on Thursday. Diners can also be entered to win prizes including theatre tickets, restaurant gift certificates, sports tickets, and a weekend staycation in Saratoga Springs.
“This is a unique event that rallies the communities we serve together in support of both their members who are living with HIV and the local restaurants that participate,” said Kim Atkins, Executive Director of the Alliance for Positive Health. “Still today, there are those living with HIV, being diagnosed with HIV, and at risk for HIV throughout Northeastern New York. We encourage people to dine out and help us end this epidemic.”
Participating restaurants
- Athos Restaurant in Albany
- The Copper Crow in Albany
- The Cuckoo’s Nest in Albany
- El Mariachi in Albany
- Lost & Found Bar & Kitchen in Albany
- Moliendo Café in Albany
- Mr. Bumbles Café in Albany
- Nicole’s Restaurant in Albany
- Nine Pin Cider Works in Albany
- Peaches Café in Albany
- Salsa Latina Restaurant in Albany
- Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub in Albany
- The Stewart House in Athens
- Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub in Delmar
- Salsa Latina Restaurant in East Greenbush
- The Aviary in Kinderhook
- Innovo Kitchen in Latham
- Prime at Saratoga National in Saratoga Springs
- Scallions in Saratoga Springs
- Solevo Kitchen + Social in Saratoga Springs
- Ambition Coffee & Eatery in Schenectady
- The Ruck in Troy
- Bazzano’s Pizza in Plattsburgh
“Dining Out For Life” is an international event held in cities throughout the United States and Canada that raises money for HIV and AIDS service organizations and programs. All of the money raised from the Alliance for Positive Health event supports local programs for
those living with or dealing with HIV/AIDS.