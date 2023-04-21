ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Alliance for Positive Health is holding its 20th Annual “Dining Out For Life” event on Thursday, April 27. Throughout the day, 23 Capital Region restaurants will donate 20% to 100% of their sales to help people living with HIV/AIDS.

Residents are encouraged to help the cause by dining at one of these restaurants on Thursday. Diners can also be entered to win prizes including theatre tickets, restaurant gift certificates, sports tickets, and a weekend staycation in Saratoga Springs.

“This is a unique event that rallies the communities we serve together in support of both their members who are living with HIV and the local restaurants that participate,” said Kim Atkins, Executive Director of the Alliance for Positive Health. “Still today, there are those living with HIV, being diagnosed with HIV, and at risk for HIV throughout Northeastern New York. We encourage people to dine out and help us end this epidemic.”

Participating restaurants

Athos Restaurant in Albany

The Copper Crow in Albany

The Cuckoo’s Nest in Albany

El Mariachi in Albany

Lost & Found Bar & Kitchen in Albany

Moliendo Café in Albany

Mr. Bumbles Café in Albany

Nicole’s Restaurant in Albany

Nine Pin Cider Works in Albany

Peaches Café in Albany

Salsa Latina Restaurant in Albany

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub in Albany

The Stewart House in Athens

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub in Delmar

Salsa Latina Restaurant in East Greenbush

The Aviary in Kinderhook

Innovo Kitchen in Latham

Prime at Saratoga National in Saratoga Springs

Scallions in Saratoga Springs

Solevo Kitchen + Social in Saratoga Springs

Ambition Coffee & Eatery in Schenectady

The Ruck in Troy

Bazzano’s Pizza in Plattsburgh

“Dining Out For Life” is an international event held in cities throughout the United States and Canada that raises money for HIV and AIDS service organizations and programs. All of the money raised from the Alliance for Positive Health event supports local programs for

those living with or dealing with HIV/AIDS.