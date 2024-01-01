AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s sixth annual SoupFest is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 13 from noon to 5 p.m.
Attendees can pay $1 for 3oz soup samples at each restaurant and vote at the end for their favorite soup. The winners for Best Soup and Most Unique Soup will get a trophy.
Participating restaurants
- Guge’s Dogs, 47 Bridge Street
- Zuppa Italian Soup and Spicy Chicken Riggie Soup
- Herks Tavern, 65 Bridge Street
- Creamed Spinach and Gnocchi Soup
- Lorenzo’s Southside, 1 Port Jackson Square
- Tomato Cream Clam Chowder and Pasta Fagioli
- DomAdi’s Deli, 1451 Route 5S
- Kimchi Jjigae and Italian Wedding
- Fresh Basil, 2 Washington Street
- Italian Wedding Soup
- G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, 44 Main Street
- Italian Wedding Soup, Split Pea & Ham Soup, and Broccoli Cheddar Soup
- Sharp Shooters Billiards Pub, 35 Main Street
- Apple Butternut Bisque and Broccoli Cheddar Soup
- Polish American Veterans, 56 Church Street
- Greens & Beans
- Slice of Amsterdam, 189 Market Street
- Slice Wing Soup
- POST 701, 123 W Main Street
- Shrimp and Corn Chowder
- Russo’s Bar & Grill, 365 W Main Street
- Seafood Bisque & Italian Wedding Soup
- Creekside Tavern, 2 Hewitt Street
- Chicken Cordon Bleu and Pasta Fagioli
- Lyon Street Bar and Grill, 72 Lyon Street
- Bacon Cheeseburger Chowder
- Rockton House, 34 Lyon Street]
- Beef Barley
- Rug City Bar and Lounge, 14 East Main Street, 2nd Floor
- Chicken Corn Chowder
- Tuman’s Restaurant, 373 Forest Avenue
- Beef Barley plus drink specials and giveaways every hour
- Europa Cafe, 319 Forest Avenue
- Sausage Tortellini Soup
- Five Corners Deli, 165 Church Street
- Chicken Stew
- Schotts Tavern, 47 James Street
- Italian Sausage Soup
- St. Mike’s Club, 38 Reid Street
- Cheddar Potato Soup
The event also features drink specials, live music, giveaways, and more throughout the city. SoupFest is sponsored by Kinowski Agency, Inc. Insurance.