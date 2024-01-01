AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s sixth annual SoupFest is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees can pay $1 for 3oz soup samples at each restaurant and vote at the end for their favorite soup. The winners for Best Soup and Most Unique Soup will get a trophy.

Participating restaurants

  • Guge’s Dogs, 47 Bridge Street
    • Zuppa Italian Soup and Spicy Chicken Riggie Soup
  • Herks Tavern, 65 Bridge Street
    • Creamed Spinach and Gnocchi Soup
  • Lorenzo’s Southside, 1 Port Jackson Square
    • Tomato Cream Clam Chowder and Pasta Fagioli
  • DomAdi’s Deli, 1451 Route 5S
    • Kimchi Jjigae and Italian Wedding
  • Fresh Basil, 2 Washington Street
    • Italian Wedding Soup
  • G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, 44 Main Street
    • Italian Wedding Soup, Split Pea & Ham Soup, and Broccoli Cheddar Soup
  • Sharp Shooters Billiards Pub, 35 Main Street
    • Apple Butternut Bisque and Broccoli Cheddar Soup
  • Polish American Veterans, 56 Church Street
    • Greens & Beans
  • Slice of Amsterdam, 189 Market Street
    • Slice Wing Soup
  • POST 701, 123 W Main Street
    • Shrimp and Corn Chowder
  • Russo’s Bar & Grill, 365 W Main Street
    • Seafood Bisque & Italian Wedding Soup
  • Creekside Tavern, 2 Hewitt Street
    • Chicken Cordon Bleu and Pasta Fagioli
  • Lyon Street Bar and Grill, 72 Lyon Street
    • Bacon Cheeseburger Chowder
  • Rockton House, 34 Lyon Street]
    • Beef Barley
  • Rug City Bar and Lounge, 14 East Main Street, 2nd Floor
    • Chicken Corn Chowder
  • Tuman’s Restaurant, 373 Forest Avenue
    • Beef Barley plus drink specials and giveaways every hour
  • Europa Cafe, 319 Forest Avenue
    • Sausage Tortellini Soup
  • Five Corners Deli, 165 Church Street
    • Chicken Stew
  • Schotts Tavern, 47 James Street
    • Italian Sausage Soup
  • St. Mike’s Club, 38 Reid Street
    • Cheddar Potato Soup

The event also features drink specials, live music, giveaways, and more throughout the city. SoupFest is sponsored by Kinowski Agency, Inc. Insurance.