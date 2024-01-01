AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s sixth annual SoupFest is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees can pay $1 for 3oz soup samples at each restaurant and vote at the end for their favorite soup. The winners for Best Soup and Most Unique Soup will get a trophy.

Participating restaurants

Guge’s Dogs, 47 Bridge Street Zuppa Italian Soup and Spicy Chicken Riggie Soup

Herks Tavern, 65 Bridge Street Creamed Spinach and Gnocchi Soup

Lorenzo’s Southside, 1 Port Jackson Square Tomato Cream Clam Chowder and Pasta Fagioli

DomAdi’s Deli, 1451 Route 5S Kimchi Jjigae and Italian Wedding

Fresh Basil, 2 Washington Street Italian Wedding Soup

G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, 44 Main Street Italian Wedding Soup, Split Pea & Ham Soup, and Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Sharp Shooters Billiards Pub, 35 Main Street Apple Butternut Bisque and Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Polish American Veterans, 56 Church Street Greens & Beans

Slice of Amsterdam, 189 Market Street Slice Wing Soup

POST 701, 123 W Main Street Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Russo’s Bar & Grill, 365 W Main Street Seafood Bisque & Italian Wedding Soup

Creekside Tavern, 2 Hewitt Street Chicken Cordon Bleu and Pasta Fagioli

Lyon Street Bar and Grill, 72 Lyon Street Bacon Cheeseburger Chowder

Rockton House, 34 Lyon Street] Beef Barley

Rug City Bar and Lounge, 14 East Main Street, 2nd Floor Chicken Corn Chowder

Tuman’s Restaurant, 373 Forest Avenue Beef Barley plus drink specials and giveaways every hour

Europa Cafe, 319 Forest Avenue Sausage Tortellini Soup

Five Corners Deli, 165 Church Street Chicken Stew

Schotts Tavern, 47 James Street Italian Sausage Soup

St. Mike’s Club, 38 Reid Street Cheddar Potato Soup



The event also features drink specials, live music, giveaways, and more throughout the city. SoupFest is sponsored by Kinowski Agency, Inc. Insurance.