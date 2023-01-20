AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Taste of Amsterdam is back for 2023. Restaurants around the City of Amsterdam will be offering specials from February 6 to February 12.

All restaurant specials cost $18.85 because Amsterdam was established in 1885. Here are the participating restaurants and their specials.

• Guge’s Dogs, 43 Bridge Street. Four hot dogs and two small fries.

• Herks Tavern, 65 Bridge Street. A dozen wings and 16oz Bud Light or PBR draft.

• Evolve Eatery, 65 1/2 Bridge Street. Two chicken grain bowls with grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, corn, tomato, cilantro, avocado, romaine lettuce and tortilla straws and a sriracha cream sauce. Or choose a quinoa bowl with spicy chicken, onions, mushrooms and spinach over quinoa.

• Lorenzo’s Southside, 1 Port Jackson Square. A Polpette Pizza with San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade meatballs, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, parmigiano reggiano and imported extra virgin olive oil with dollops of ricotta cheese and a pesto drizzle. Or choose a pork saltimbocca topped with a green peppercorn demi sauce and a choice of homemade pasta.

• Parillo’s Armory Grill, 67 Bridge Street. Your choice of chicken marsala, chicken carciofe or eggplant parmigiana. Comes with salad, pasta and garlic bread.

• Southside Slices, 68 Bridge Street. A wood fired pizza and a choice of house made dessert, a wood fired pizza and 8 piece wood fired wings, or a wood fired pizza and two alcoholic beverages of choice.

• Domadi’s Deli, 1451 Route 5S: Korean BBQ sub with a soda and a slice of chocolate cake.

• Fresh Basil, 2 Washington Street. 12 cut, thick slice gourmet Sicilian pizza made with their signature red sauce and loaded with Romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

• Rosito’s Bakery, 37 James Street. Two full size subs your choice.

• Rockton House, 34 Lyon Street. 12 cut pizza with two toppings.

• Lyon Street Bar and Grill, 72 Lyon Street. Chicken bruschetta with your choice of two sides or sliced pork tender loin topped with a honey apple bacon glaze with choice of two sides. Both come with a side salad.

• Good Fellas-Pizzeria, 1 Hewitt Street. Two hot or cold subs.

• Russo’s Bar & Grill, 365 W Main Street. Seafood mac and cheese, penne pasta mixed with Italian cheeses and brick oven baked with shrimp, crab, spinach and bacon bits, served with choice tossed salad or soup du jour.

• Joe’s Family Restaurant, 45 Market Street. A large pizza with one toping and a two liter soda.

• Five Corners Mobil & Deli, 165 Church Street. Small tray of eggplant, stuffed shells with meatballs and salad. Or small subs and salad.

• Local Peddler & Bakery, 175 Church Street. Assorted bakery box, includes banana bread, mini cheese cakes, linzer tarts, chocolate cherry bombs, cookies, cannoli, and some surprises. Must call (518) 842-5200 to pre order.

• Miss Blue’s Pet Boutique, 47 Bridge Street. Build your own doggy gift basket.