TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required. Businesses in downtown Troy locations will serve chowder samples out of their storefronts, and those from outside downtown will serve in partnership with a downtown business.
The event also features entertainment and craft vendors. Online voting for People’s Choice chowder will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday, and winners will be announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District social media pages at 9 p.m.
Participating restaurants
- 353 at 353 Broadway
- Buffalo Chicken Chowder by Chef Steven Higgins
- 518 Donuts at 501 Broadway
- Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder by Chef Sam Clifford
- Bard & Baker, 501 Broadway
- Autumn Bounty Chowder by Chef Bryan Connor
- Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill, 200 Broadway
- Santa Fe Chicken Chowder and Seafood Chowder by Chef Troy Barrington
- Brown’s Brewing Co., 417-419 River Street
- Reuben Chowder by Chef Nigel Peters
- Cafe Euphoria, 225 River Street
- Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan) and Corn Chowder (Vegetarian) by Chef JC Crooks
- La Capital Tacos, 161 Fourth Street
- Mexican Avocado Chowder by Chef Yair De La Rosa
- McAddy’s Pub, 452 Broadway
- New England Clam Chowder and Pumpkin Bisque by Chef Suzanne Carrk
- Muddaddy Flats, 49 Third Street
- Sweet Potato Bacon Corn Chowder (GF) and Potato Leek Chowder (Vegan, GF) by Chef Dan Frament
- Organa Juice Bar, 433 River Street
- Plumb Oyster Bar, 15 Second Street
- Cajun Seafood Chowder by Chef Adryana Washock
- The Ruck, 104 Third Street
- Beer Cheese and Brat Chowder by Chef Emily Allen
- Ryan’s Wake, 403 River Street
- Kitty McCraken’s New England Clam Chowder by Chef Jay McCarthy
- Slidin’ Dirty, 9 First Street
- Tara Kitchen, 172 River Street
- Chicken Corn Chowder (GF) by Chef Josh Gabri
- Tatu Tacos & Tequila, 100 Congress Street
- Smoked Tomato and Corn Chowder with Grilled Cheese Crouton by Chef Kareem NeJame
- DeFazio’s, partnered with rare Form Brewing at 90 Congress Street
- Clam Chowder Pizza by Chef Matt DeFazio
- Tipsy Moose, partnered with rare Form Brewing at 90 Congress Street
- BBQ Brisket Chowder by Chef Benjamin Kener
- Iron Works Grill, Monument Square Entertainment Hub
- Piggylicious Cheesy Mac Chowder by Chefs Howard and Deb Vincent
On-street parking in the Central Business District is free on Sundays. Free parking is also available in city lots and garages.