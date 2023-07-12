TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 16th annual Troy Pig Out is returning to downtown Troy. The event is set for Sunday, July 16 starting at noon.
Troy Pig Out pits restaurants against each other to see who has the best barbecue. Attendees can try samples from each eatery for $4 and vote on whose is the best. The public votes for the People’s Favorite BBQ and three local judges will decide who has the best barbecue in Troy.
“This year the format of Pig Out is completely elevated. We opened up the event to the businesses of Troy, as well as vendors from outside Troy, to compete against each other for best of barbecue as people walk around the district trying $4 samples of BBQ food at each establishment,” said Olivia Clemente, executive director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.
Participating lineup
- Tatu Tacos at 452 Broadway
- Muddaddy Flats at 49 3rd Street
- Brown’s Brewing at 417 River Street
- Ryan’s Wake at 403 River Street
- Bard & Baker at 501 Broadway
- McAddy’s Pub at 452 Broadway
- Bootleggers at 200 Broadway
- Slidin’ Dirty at 9 1st Street
- Tara Kitchen at 172 River Street
- Dotty’s BBQ @ 518 Craft at 200 Broadway
- Little Pecks at 211 Broadway
- The Mac Factor in Monument Square
- Oh Corn! Arepas at 429 River Street
- Bacchus Wood-Fired at 33 2nd Street
Starting at 1 p.m. on Broadway and 5th Avenue, Famous Lunch will be holding the Downtown Troy Hot Dog Eating Contest. The contest is open to the public and anyone can sign up to compete. Live music will be provided by Berk Star, Grandstand Jockies, and Black Mountain Symphony.