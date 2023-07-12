TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 16th annual Troy Pig Out is returning to downtown Troy. The event is set for Sunday, July 16 starting at noon.

Troy Pig Out pits restaurants against each other to see who has the best barbecue. Attendees can try samples from each eatery for $4 and vote on whose is the best. The public votes for the People’s Favorite BBQ and three local judges will decide who has the best barbecue in Troy.

“This year the format of Pig Out is completely elevated. We opened up the event to the businesses of Troy, as well as vendors from outside Troy, to compete against each other for best of barbecue as people walk around the district trying $4 samples of BBQ food at each establishment,” said Olivia Clemente, executive director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.

Participating lineup

Tatu Tacos at 452 Broadway

Muddaddy Flats at 49 3rd Street

Brown’s Brewing at 417 River Street

Ryan’s Wake at 403 River Street

Bard & Baker at 501 Broadway

McAddy’s Pub at 452 Broadway

Bootleggers at 200 Broadway

Slidin’ Dirty at 9 1st Street

Tara Kitchen at 172 River Street

Dotty’s BBQ @ 518 Craft at 200 Broadway

Little Pecks at 211 Broadway

The Mac Factor in Monument Square

Oh Corn! Arepas at 429 River Street

Bacchus Wood-Fired at 33 2nd Street

Starting at 1 p.m. on Broadway and 5th Avenue, Famous Lunch will be holding the Downtown Troy Hot Dog Eating Contest. The contest is open to the public and anyone can sign up to compete. Live music will be provided by Berk Star, Grandstand Jockies, and Black Mountain Symphony.