AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s SoupFest is back for its fifth year. The event is set for January 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees can visit participating restaurants round the city to taste soup samples for $1 each. Participants can then vote on their favorite soup. A trophy will be given for the “most unique” and “best soup in the city.”

Participating restaurants

  • Lorenzo’s Southside, Pasta Fagioli and Minestra
  • Guge’s Dogs, Mexican Hot Chowder, Creamy Potato and Kielbasa Soup
  • Herks Tavern, Buffalo Chicken Soup
  • Evolve Eatery, Creamy Chicken Tortilla and Chicken Wing Soup
  • Parillo’s Armory Grill, Lasagna Soup and Sausage Tortellini Soup
  • Southside Slices, Wood-fired Chicken Wing Soup
  • Domadi’s Deli, Italian Sausage Soup and New Orleans Gumbo
  • Post 701, Stuffed Pepper Soup
  • Polish American Veterans, Potato Bacon Soup
  • Europa Cafe, Lasagna Soup
  • Tuman’s Restaurant, Pasta Fagioli
  • Creekside, Seafood Bisque and Tomato Leek Soup
  • Lyon Street Bar and Grill, Mushroom Cheese Burger Soup
  • Rockton House, Vegetable Beef Soup
  • Five Corners Deli, Lasagna Soup
  • Russo’s Bar & Grill, Seafood Bisque and Italian Wedding Soup
  • G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, Tortellini Sausage Soup, Spinach Corn Chowder, Cream of Broccoli Soup, and Italian Wedding Soup
  • Sharp Shooters Billiards Pub, Loaded Baked Potato Soup and Roasted Butternut Bisque
  • Joe’s Family, Pasta Fagioli