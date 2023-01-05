AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s SoupFest is back for its fifth year. The event is set for January 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
Attendees can visit participating restaurants round the city to taste soup samples for $1 each. Participants can then vote on their favorite soup. A trophy will be given for the “most unique” and “best soup in the city.”
Participating restaurants
- Lorenzo’s Southside, Pasta Fagioli and Minestra
- Guge’s Dogs, Mexican Hot Chowder, Creamy Potato and Kielbasa Soup
- Herks Tavern, Buffalo Chicken Soup
- Evolve Eatery, Creamy Chicken Tortilla and Chicken Wing Soup
- Parillo’s Armory Grill, Lasagna Soup and Sausage Tortellini Soup
- Southside Slices, Wood-fired Chicken Wing Soup
- Domadi’s Deli, Italian Sausage Soup and New Orleans Gumbo
- Post 701, Stuffed Pepper Soup
- Polish American Veterans, Potato Bacon Soup
- Europa Cafe, Lasagna Soup
- Tuman’s Restaurant, Pasta Fagioli
- Creekside, Seafood Bisque and Tomato Leek Soup
- Lyon Street Bar and Grill, Mushroom Cheese Burger Soup
- Rockton House, Vegetable Beef Soup
- Five Corners Deli, Lasagna Soup
- Russo’s Bar & Grill, Seafood Bisque and Italian Wedding Soup
- G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, Tortellini Sausage Soup, Spinach Corn Chowder, Cream of Broccoli Soup, and Italian Wedding Soup
- Sharp Shooters Billiards Pub, Loaded Baked Potato Soup and Roasted Butternut Bisque
- Joe’s Family, Pasta Fagioli