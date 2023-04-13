WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Watervliet Restaurant Week is set for Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering dine-in specials and takeout options.
Participants
- Arsenal City Tavern, 795 3rd Avenue
- Black Bear Inn, 310 19th Street
- Deacon Blues, 806 25th Street
- Mac’s Drive-In, 648 Third Avenue
- Patrick’s Pub, 606 3rd Avenue
- Ted’s Fish Fry, 447 3rd Avenue
- Valente’s Restaurant, 315 8th Street
You can view the menus for each participating restaurant on the Watervliet website. You can also view all the dining establishments in Watervliet on the city’s website.