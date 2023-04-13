WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Watervliet Restaurant Week is set for Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering dine-in specials and takeout options.

Participants

You can view the menus for each participating restaurant on the Watervliet website. You can also view all the dining establishments in Watervliet on the city’s website.