SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 8th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can visit participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites. You must visit at least 10 of the restaurants for your vote to count.

Participating restaurants

20 North Broadway Tavern, 20 N Broadway Blackened Chicken Corn Chowder

Annabel’s Pizza Co., located in Frog Alley Brewing at 108 State Street Green Chili Chorizo Chowder

Armory Lounge NY, 125 Washington Avenue Soupe de pomme de terre (vegetarian)

Backstage Pub, 501 Smith Street Loaded Baked Potato & Bacon Chowder w/ Asiago Stuffed Gnocchi, Sriracha Crema & Chips

Bittersweet Candy, 173 Jay Street Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup (gluten-free)

Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street Cream of Potato, Leek & Parsnip (vegetarian)

Bud’s on Jay, 185 Jay Street Breakfast Burrito Soup

Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street Smoked Gouda & Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Basil w/ a Grilled Cheese Crouton

Chez Nous, 707 Union Street New England Clam Chowder

Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N Jay Street Minestra Toscana (gluten-free)

Johnny’s Restaurant, 433 State Street Tomato Bisque

Isopo’s Downtown Pizza, 176 Erie Boulevard Flavor coming soon

Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, 121 Wall Street Reuben Chowder

Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street Carne Asada Chipotle Corn Chowder

Maria’s Cafe and Catering, 412 Union Street Sausage Florentine (gluten-free)

MORE Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N Jay Street Italian Wedding Soup

Nico’s on Union, 517 Union Street Taco Soup

Novel BIBLIO•Brew “Beauty and the Bisque” Creamy tomato bisque & grilled cheese shooter (gluten-free)

Rama Thai Bistro (Pho Queen), 96 Jay Street Spicy Tom Yum Gumbo w/ Chicken & Sausage

RAW Juice Bar, 177 Jay Street Carrot and Ginger Soup (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)

Rivers Casino and Resort (on Johnny’s patio), 433 State Street Creamy Vegetable Soup with Bok Choy and Chili Crisp (gluten-free and vegetarian)

Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street Flavor coming soon

Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union Street Roasted Red Pepper Bisque Soup w/ spinach & Stella bread (gluten-free)

SUNY Schenectady Food Truck (Located behind Proctors), 432 State Street Chanko Nabe Hotpot Soup (Chicken meatballs w/ assorted spring vegetables in a chicken and bonito broth) (gluten-free)

Take Two Café, 433 State Street Vindaloo Chili topped w/ papadam, sour cream & cilantro chutney (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)

Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street Cheezy Chicken n Bacon Corn Chowder (gluten-free)

The Nest Restaurant and Bar, 512 State Street Smoked Chicken and Corn Bisque w/ poblano peppers and bacon

Tropical Fever Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street Chicken & Dumpling Soup (gluten-free)

UnBEETable, 148 Clinton Street Borscht topped w/ sour cream & dill (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)

Wolff’s Biergarten, 165 Erie Boulevard Sweet Potato Coconut Bisque

Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine, 135 Broadway YaYa’s Chicken n Dumpling Soup



A map will be available online and at each participating restaurant the week of January 22. The Schenectady Soup Stroll is presented by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.