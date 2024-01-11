SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 8th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees can visit participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites. You must visit at least 10 of the restaurants for your vote to count.
Participating restaurants
- 20 North Broadway Tavern, 20 N Broadway
- Blackened Chicken Corn Chowder
- Annabel’s Pizza Co., located in Frog Alley Brewing at 108 State Street
- Green Chili Chorizo Chowder
- Armory Lounge NY, 125 Washington Avenue
- Soupe de pomme de terre (vegetarian)
- Backstage Pub, 501 Smith Street
- Loaded Baked Potato & Bacon Chowder w/ Asiago Stuffed Gnocchi, Sriracha Crema & Chips
- Bittersweet Candy, 173 Jay Street
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup (gluten-free)
- Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street
- Cream of Potato, Leek & Parsnip (vegetarian)
- Bud’s on Jay, 185 Jay Street
- Breakfast Burrito Soup
- Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street
- Smoked Gouda & Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Basil w/ a Grilled Cheese Crouton
- Chez Nous, 707 Union Street
- New England Clam Chowder
- Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N Jay Street
- Minestra Toscana (gluten-free)
- Johnny’s Restaurant, 433 State Street
- Tomato Bisque
- Isopo’s Downtown Pizza, 176 Erie Boulevard
- Flavor coming soon
- Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, 121 Wall Street
- Reuben Chowder
- Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street
- Carne Asada Chipotle Corn Chowder
- Maria’s Cafe and Catering, 412 Union Street
- Sausage Florentine (gluten-free)
- MORE Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N Jay Street
- Italian Wedding Soup
- Nico’s on Union, 517 Union Street
- Taco Soup
- Novel BIBLIO•Brew
- “Beauty and the Bisque” Creamy tomato bisque & grilled cheese shooter (gluten-free)
- Rama Thai Bistro (Pho Queen), 96 Jay Street
- Spicy Tom Yum Gumbo w/ Chicken & Sausage
- RAW Juice Bar, 177 Jay Street
- Carrot and Ginger Soup (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)
- Rivers Casino and Resort (on Johnny’s patio), 433 State Street
- Creamy Vegetable Soup with Bok Choy and Chili Crisp (gluten-free and vegetarian)
- Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street
- Flavor coming soon
- Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union Street
- Roasted Red Pepper Bisque Soup w/ spinach & Stella bread (gluten-free)
- SUNY Schenectady Food Truck (Located behind Proctors), 432 State Street
- Chanko Nabe Hotpot Soup (Chicken meatballs w/ assorted spring vegetables in a chicken and bonito broth) (gluten-free)
- Take Two Café, 433 State Street
- Vindaloo Chili topped w/ papadam, sour cream & cilantro chutney (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)
- Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street
- Cheezy Chicken n Bacon Corn Chowder (gluten-free)
- The Nest Restaurant and Bar, 512 State Street
- Smoked Chicken and Corn Bisque w/ poblano peppers and bacon
- Tropical Fever Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street
- Chicken & Dumpling Soup (gluten-free)
- UnBEETable, 148 Clinton Street
- Borscht topped w/ sour cream & dill (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)
- Wolff’s Biergarten, 165 Erie Boulevard
- Sweet Potato Coconut Bisque
- Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine, 135 Broadway
- YaYa’s Chicken n Dumpling Soup
A map will be available online and at each participating restaurant the week of January 22. The Schenectady Soup Stroll is presented by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.