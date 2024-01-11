SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 8th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can visit participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites. You must visit at least 10 of the restaurants for your vote to count.

Participating restaurants

  • 20 North Broadway Tavern, 20 N Broadway
    • Blackened Chicken Corn Chowder
  • Annabel’s Pizza Co., located in Frog Alley Brewing at 108 State Street
    • Green Chili Chorizo Chowder
  • Armory Lounge NY, 125 Washington Avenue
    • Soupe de pomme de terre (vegetarian)
  • Backstage Pub, 501 Smith Street
    • Loaded Baked Potato & Bacon Chowder w/ Asiago Stuffed Gnocchi, Sriracha Crema & Chips
  • Bittersweet Candy, 173 Jay Street
    • Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup (gluten-free)
  • Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street
    • Cream of Potato, Leek & Parsnip (vegetarian)
  • Bud’s on Jay, 185 Jay Street
    • Breakfast Burrito Soup
  • Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street
    • Smoked Gouda & Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Basil w/ a Grilled Cheese Crouton
  • Chez Nous, 707 Union Street
    • New England Clam Chowder
  • Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N Jay Street
    • Minestra Toscana (gluten-free)
  • Johnny’s Restaurant, 433 State Street
    • Tomato Bisque
  • Isopo’s Downtown Pizza, 176 Erie Boulevard
    • Flavor coming soon
  • Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, 121 Wall Street
    • Reuben Chowder
  • Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street
    • Carne Asada Chipotle Corn Chowder
  • Maria’s Cafe and Catering, 412 Union Street
    • Sausage Florentine (gluten-free)
  • MORE Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N Jay Street
    • Italian Wedding Soup
  • Nico’s on Union, 517 Union Street
    • Taco Soup
  • Novel BIBLIO•Brew
    • “Beauty and the Bisque” Creamy tomato bisque & grilled cheese shooter (gluten-free)
  • Rama Thai Bistro (Pho Queen), 96 Jay Street
    • Spicy Tom Yum Gumbo w/ Chicken & Sausage
  • RAW Juice Bar, 177 Jay Street
    • Carrot and Ginger Soup (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)
  • Rivers Casino and Resort (on Johnny’s patio), 433 State Street
    • Creamy Vegetable Soup with Bok Choy and Chili Crisp (gluten-free and vegetarian)
  • Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street
    • Flavor coming soon
  • Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union Street
    • Roasted Red Pepper Bisque Soup w/ spinach & Stella bread (gluten-free)
  • SUNY Schenectady Food Truck (Located behind Proctors), 432 State Street
    • Chanko Nabe Hotpot Soup (Chicken meatballs w/ assorted spring vegetables in a chicken and bonito broth) (gluten-free)
  • Take Two Café, 433 State Street
    • Vindaloo Chili topped w/ papadam, sour cream & cilantro chutney (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)
  • Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street
    • Cheezy Chicken n Bacon Corn Chowder (gluten-free)
  • The Nest Restaurant and Bar, 512 State Street
    • Smoked Chicken and Corn Bisque w/ poblano peppers and bacon
  • Tropical Fever Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street
    • Chicken & Dumpling Soup (gluten-free)
  • UnBEETable, 148 Clinton Street
    • Borscht topped w/ sour cream & dill (gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan)
  • Wolff’s Biergarten, 165 Erie Boulevard
    • Sweet Potato Coconut Bisque
  • Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine, 135 Broadway
    • YaYa’s Chicken n Dumpling Soup

A map will be available online and at each participating restaurant the week of January 22. The Schenectady Soup Stroll is presented by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.