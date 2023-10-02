FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is returning this fall from October 30 to November 12. The bi-yearly restaurant week spans eight counties and has over 130 restaurants participating.

Produced each spring and fall by “Valley Table Magazine,” participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunches and dinners for $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. Dine-in and/or takeout options will be available depending on the restaurant.

You can view the special menus for each restaurant on the Valley Table website. Here are the participating restaurants broken down by county.

Dutchess

Greene

Tabla in Tannersville

Orange

Putnam

Rockland

Sullivan

Ulster

Westchester