FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is returning this fall from October 30 to November 12. The bi-yearly restaurant week spans eight counties and has over 130 restaurants participating.
Produced each spring and fall by “Valley Table Magazine,” participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunches and dinners for $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. Dine-in and/or takeout options will be available depending on the restaurant.
You can view the special menus for each restaurant on the Valley Table website. Here are the participating restaurants broken down by county.
Dutchess
- Aroma Osteria in Wappingers Falls
- Cosimo’s Trattoria in Poughkeepsie
- Eleven 11 Grille & Spirits in Fishkill
- Farm to Table Bistro in Fishkill
- Farmers & Chefs in Poughkeepsie
- Feeling Kinda Kozy in Fishkill
- Flores Tapas Restaurant & Bar in Wappingers Falls
- Heritage Food + Drink in Wappingers Falls
- Jason Patrick’s on 44 in Poughkeepsie
- Joseph’s Italian Steakhouse in Hyde Park
- Oda Restaurant in Fishkill
- Restaurant Six at Curry Estate in Hopewell Junction
- Sotano Food & Wine in Fishkill
- Tamarind in Poughkeepsie
- Tavern at Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck
- Terrapin in Rhinebeck
- The Academy Kitchen in Poughkeepsie
- Trattoria Locanda in Fishkill
- Willow at Mirbeau in Rhinebeck
Greene
- Tabla in Tannersville
Orange
- 1839 Restaurant & Bar in Washingtonville
- City Winery in Montgomery
- Cosimo’s Brick Oven in Middletown
- Cosimo’s On Union in Newburgh
- Cosimo’s Woodbury in Central Valley
- Jet Set in Newburgh
- Limoncello at Orange Inn in Goshen
- Lo Nuestro Bistro in Middletown
- Oak & Reed in Middletown
- One With Land in Pine Bush
- Primo Waterfront in Newburgh
- Somni Tapas Restaurant & Bar in Monroe
- Sugar Shack Factory in Middletown
- Westtown Fare Restaurant & Bar in Westtown
Putnam
- Char Steakhouse & Bar in Mahopac
- Clock Tower Grill in Brewster
- Tilly’s Table in Brewster
Rockland
- ’76 House in Tappan
- Aroma Thai & Oriental in Valley Cottage
- Broadway Bistro in Nyack
- Freelance Cafe & Wine Bar in Piermont
- Giulio’s Restaurant in Tappan
- Java Love Coffee Roasting Co in Suffern
- Oscar’s Restaurant in Blauvelt
- Otto’s Full Service in Piermont
- Restaurant X & The Bully Boy Bar in Congers
- The Pieman in Valley Cottage
- Two Henrys at Hilton Pearl River in Pearl River
Sullivan
- Bixby’s Derby in Monticello
- Blue Fox Motel in Narrowsburg
- Cellaio in Monticello
- Kenoza Hall in Kenoza Lake
- Lotus in Monticello
- Pasta D’oro in Wurtsboro
- Piccolo Paese in Liberty
- Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery in Callicoon
- The Arnold House in Livingston Manor
- The Grill at Roscoe Mountain Club in Roscoe
- The Homestead Restaurant + Lounge in Eldred
- The Pickled Owl in Hurleyville
Ulster
- Butterfield in Stone Ridge
- Millstream in Woodstock
- Ship Lantern Inn in Milton
- Stone House Tavern in Accord
- The Paper Mill Restaurant in Napanoch
Westchester
- 1730 Wine Bar and Eats in Mount Vernon
- 179 Bar & Grill in New Rochelle
- 3 Westerly Bar and Grill in Ossining
- American Prime in Rye Brook
- Argonne Rose Brewing Company in Mohegan Lake
- Augustine’s Salumeria in Mamaroneck
- Barnwood Grill in Yorktown Heights
- Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains
- Bistro de Ville in Scarsdale
- Brasserie Le Steak in Larchmont
- Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in White Plains
- City Limits Diner in White Plains
- Copper Kettle Cafe in Hartsdale
- Crabtree’s Kittle House in Chappaqua
- Dolphin in Yonkers
- Donjito in Mamaroneck
- Dubrovnik Restaurant in New Rochelle
- Eastchester Fish Gourmet in Scarsdale
- El Callejon in Port Chester
- Fratelli’s Trattoria in Croton-on-Hudson
- Goosefeather at The Tarrytown House Estate in Tarrytown
- Half Moon in Dobbs Ferry
- Harbour Fish Restaurant in Mamaroneck
- Harper’s Restaurant & Bar in Dobbs Ferry
- Harvest-On-Hudson in Hastings-on-Hudson
- Hudson Valley Steakhouse in Yorktown Heights
- La Botte Ristorante in White Plains
- La Camelia Restaurant in Mount Kisco
- La Casa in Bronxville
- La Lanterna in Yonkers
- Le Fontane Restaurant in Katonah
- Le Jardin Du Roi in Chappaqua
- Le Provencal Bistro in Mamaroneck
- Lenny’s North Seafood and Steakhouse in Armonk
- Lenny’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Larchmont
- Maria Restaurant in New Rochelle
- Mariachi Mexico in Armonk
- Mima Vinoteca in Irvington
- Moderne Barn in Armonk
- Mulino’s of Westchester in White Plains
- Nonna Carola Ristorante and Bar in Mamaroneck
- Our Place Yorktown in Yorktown Heights
- Patsy’s Pizzeria of New Rochelle in New Rochelle
- Peter Pratt’s Inn in Yorktown
- Primavera Restaurant & Bar in Croton Falls
- Red Hat On The River in Irvington
- Red Horse by David Burke in White Plains
- Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar in Elmsford
- River City Grille in Irvington
- Rosie’s Bistro Italiano in Bronxville
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Tarrytown
- Saint George Bistro in Hastings-on-Hudson
- Sam’s of Gedney Way in White Plains
- Sapori Italian Restaurant in White Plains
- Sapori of Scarsdale in Scarsdale
- Sonora in Port Chester
- The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry
- The Parlor in Dobbs Ferry
- The Tasty Table in Ossining
- The Tav’ery in Bronxville
- Tipsy Taco Bar in Scarsdale
- Toscana Ristorante in Eastchester
- Traditions 118 in Granite Springs
- Wicked Wolf North in Tuckahoe
- X2O Xaviars On The Hudson in Yonkers
- Zero Otto Nove in Armonk
- Zero Otto Nove in Tuckahoe
- Zuppa Restaurant in Yonkers