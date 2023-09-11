TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy Restaurant Week begins on Monday, September 11 and runs through Sunday, September 17. Participating restaurants will be serving up specials for $20.23.

Participating restaurants

The Ruck

518 Craft

Bootleggers

Donna’s

Twisted Fiddler

Whiskey Pickle

Bard & Baker

McAddy’s Pub

La Capital Tacos

Brown’s Brewing

Ryan’s Wake

Tara Kitchen

MexCocina

Stack’s Espresso Bar

Formally called “Taste of Downtown,” the event is put together by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.