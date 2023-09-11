TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy Restaurant Week begins on Monday, September 11 and runs through Sunday, September 17. Participating restaurants will be serving up specials for $20.23.
Participating restaurants
- The Ruck
- 518 Craft
- Bootleggers
- Donna’s
- Twisted Fiddler
- Whiskey Pickle
- Bard & Baker
- McAddy’s Pub
- La Capital Tacos
- Brown’s Brewing
- Ryan’s Wake
- Tara Kitchen
- MexCocina
- Stack’s Espresso Bar
Formally called “Taste of Downtown,” the event is put together by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.