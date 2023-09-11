TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy Restaurant Week begins on Monday, September 11 and runs through Sunday, September 17. Participating restaurants will be serving up specials for $20.23.

Participating restaurants

  • The Ruck
  • 518 Craft
  • Bootleggers
  • Donna’s
  • Twisted Fiddler
  • Whiskey Pickle
  • Bard & Baker
  • McAddy’s Pub
  • La Capital Tacos
  • Brown’s Brewing
  • Ryan’s Wake
  • Tara Kitchen
  • MexCocina
  • Stack’s Espresso Bar 

Formally called “Taste of Downtown,” the event is put together by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.