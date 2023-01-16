SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.

According to the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, a print out map and ballot will soon be available. Attendees must visit at least 10 of the restaurants and vote for their favorite soup by 4:15 p.m. the day of the stroll.

Participating restaurants

• Annabel’s Pizza Co. in Frog Alley, General Tso’s Stew

• Armory Lounge NY, Armory Greens & Beans

• The Backstage Pub, Chorizo, Corn and Charred Poblano Chowder

• Bittersweet Candy, Chocolate Peppermint Soup

• Bombers Burrito Bar, Chicken “Loco” Soup

• Bountiful Bread on State, Roasted Red Pepper and Smoked Gouda

• Bud’s on Jay, Philly Cheesesteak Soup

• Centre Street Pub, Buffalo Bills Chicken Wing Chowder

• Chez Nous, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

• Civitello’s Bakery, Pasta Fagioli

• Cornells in Little Italy, Sweet Potato Bisque

• Drumming Crabs, Seafood Chowder

• Hunter’s on Jay, Roasted Garlic Soup

• Isopo’s Downtown Pizza, Creamy Roasted Red Peppers with Spinach

• Johnny’s, Rustic Italian Tortellini Soup

• Katie O’Byrne’s Restaurant, Bangers and Mash Soup

• Manhattan Exchange, Chicken Soba Ramen

• Maria’s Cafe & Catering, Split Pea Soup with choice of smoked pork rind topping

• Mexican Radio Schenectady, Elotes Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder

• MORE Perreca’s, Harvest Minestrone

• Nico’s Pizzeria, Chicken and Rice

• Pho Queen, Tom Yum Coconut Soup with Chicken or Tofu

• Pinhead Susan’s, Buffalo Chicken Soup

• Simone’s Kitchen, Creamy Tomato and Sweet Harissa

• Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, Pomodoro Soup with Homemade Italian Bread

• SUNY Schenectady County Community College, Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen

• Take Two Cafe, Samosa Soup

• Tara Kitchen, Moroccan Harira

• The DillyBean, Nini’s Italian Wedding Soup

• The Nest Restaurant and Bar, Smoked Chicken Sweet Potato Chowder

• The Union Inn, Hearty Beef Barley

• Villa Italia Bakery, Dessert Soup

• YaYa’s House of Southern Cuisine, Chicken Surprise Soup