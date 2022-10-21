PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Papa Brillo’s, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.

Owner Jeff Puppolo said East Greenbush was supposed to be their second location, but after a meeting with his staff, they decided to close Pittstown and focus solely on the new place. Puppolo said he didn’t intend to close this location but it’s the best decision for him and his staff.

Puppolo said Papa Brillo’s originally had a chain of restaurants in Rhode Island which were owned by his family in the 1970s and 1980s. The restaurants closed in the late 1980s. Puppolo decided to revive Papa Brillo’s in Pittstown in December 2021.

Between staffing issues, COVID, and a lack of business, Puppolo said they’ve had a tough ride in Pittstown. “I did not open this restaurant to go through what we’ve been through,” said Puppolo.

The Pittstown restaurant will close after dinner service on Sunday, October 23. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Puppolo thinks the restaurant will do great in East Greenbush and said they are already getting lots of support from the community. Puppolo said the new location will officially open the first week of November.

The new restaurant is located at 9 Troy Road, which is the former Friendly’s building. They will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, seven days a week.