COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kane’s Hot Dogs on Wheels serves up much more than just your average frank! Located in the Colonie Center Food Court, they specialize in out-of-the-ordinary toppings with a menu that promises to keep you guessing.

The business started as a hot dog cart over the summer but when owner Krystal Kane needed access to a commercial kitchen, she relished the opportunity to open up a permanent location. After meeting with management at Colonie Center, she knew it was the right step.

Kane said, “This could be a duel purpose, you know? I could have a storefront area, a physical location for people to come in year-round and have a kitchen to meet that vendor requirement.”

They offer a variety of specialty hot dogs, with new menu items being added all the time. ‘The Junkyard Dog’ is a popular offering for them, which comes loaded up with mac and cheese, bacon and hot sauce.

Are you a foodie? Digital Reporter Sara Rizzo profiles restaurants and new places to eat in the Capital Region for the NEWS10 website.