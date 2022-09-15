TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.

Owners Danny and Kevin Zotto closed The Notty Pine in May 2021. After 32 years, the owners wanted to take a break from the industry for a little bit, said Kathleen Zotto.

The Zotto’s decided to open The Pine when this new location became available. “Right place, right time,” said Kathleen. 814 Hoosick Road is the former location of Two Brothers, an Italian restaurant that closed in August.

The menu will be similar to The Notty Pine’s, with a few additions. The menu will feature traditional Italian-American cuisine. The Zotto’s are hopeful for a November 1 opening. They are currently renovating the bar, dining area, and kitchen.

“We are very excited for this new adventure and cannot wait to see everyone,” said Kathleen.