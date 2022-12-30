NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.

“Unfortunately due to the lack of business even through the ‘busiest months’ of the year we are having to quickly close,” read the Facebook post.

The owners also noted in the post that they received several notices from the state and private vendors that all their furniture and equipment could potentially be repossessed. “It just seems that there are far too many financial obstacles that have been bestowed on us to overcome at this present moment,” read the post.

Desperados reopened on September 22 under the ownership of Chris Bonnivier, Sandra Lopez Nieves, and Joseph Bevilacqua. Bonnivier bought the business from Pete Oleskewicz, the City Council Vice President. Desperados originally temporarily closed on September 4 due to several reasons, including Oleskewicz’s health.

The owners said gifts certificates from the previous ownership will no longer be honored at the restaurant but will be accepted at Miss Adams Diner. The restaurant will be issuing refunds those who bought gift certificates issued throughout the holidays.

“We truly thank those of you that loved and supported us,” said the post.