NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopening.

In a recent update on November 6, Ramuntos informed that they will still be closed but are hopeful for the future and getting back on track.