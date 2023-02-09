NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Bailey’s Bakery has reopened in a new location in North Adams. The bakery is now at 55 Main Street.

Bailey’s Bakery sells all types of baked goods including cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, whoopie pies, turnovers, cinnamon rolls, and more. The bakery also sells coffee and other beverages.

The bake shop used to be located inside Berkshire Emporium & Antiques at 59 Main Street, right next door to its new space. Bailey’s closed at the end of December to make the move.

The empty space left by Bailey’s is now becoming Noradamus Wilson’s Emporium Snack Bar. The announcement was made on the Berkshire Emporium Facebook page on January 9.

Noradamus Wilson, or Mr. Wilson as he is often called, is the name of the dinosaur statue outside the Berkshire Emporium. He’s also the store mascot.

“Mr. Wilson has evolved from an admired Mesozoic sidewalk loiter into a sophisticated entrepreneur with a hunger for snacks,” said the Facebook post. “In the near future, he will take his love of tasty bites, and offer them in his Emporium Snack Bar as a remedy for grumble belly.”

The snack bar will have a Jurassic steampunk theme and offer grab-and-go snacks and food made on-site, as well as coffee and craft sodas. It will have almost the same hours as the Emporium, which are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The store loyalty points will also be able to be used in the snack bar. According to the Facebook post, every $100 you spend anywhere in the store will get you $5 off food in the snack bar.

Noradamus Wilson’s Emporium Snack Bar won’t be open by North Adams Winterfest on February 18 but will be open soon after. You can keep up to date on the opening on the Berkshire Emporium Facebook page.