WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Norrine’s Restaurant, located at 405 Hudson River Road in Waterford, had its soft opening on November 1. The Italian-American eatery is only open for lunch until its grand opening.

The lunch menu features subs, sandwiches, burgers, sliders, kabobs, salads, fries and more. You can view the menu on the Norrine’s Facebook page.

With the grand opening, Norrine’s will open for dinner as well. A grand opening date and dinner menu have yet to be announced.

Norrine’s is in the former Costanzo’s Riverside Restaurant and Chrome Food & Spirits building. For its soft opening, the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.