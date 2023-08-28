HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen, located at 1505 Route 9 in Halfmoon, is up for sale. As the restaurant approaches its 10th year in Halfmoon, owner Gerry Cunsolo is ready to retire.

“My dad jokes with customers that not only is he the owner, but he is the chef, the dishwasher, the server, the bread maker, the handyman and so much more,” said Cunsolo’s daughter, Daniela Abatto, who has been working with her father since she was 10 years old. “He is everything and more to Nonna’s.”

Gerry Cunsolo, the owner of Nonna Maria’s (photo courtesy: Daniela Abatto)

Although the restaurant is up for sale, Nonna Maria’s will be open for business as usual until they find a buyer. The eatery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Although it is bittersweet, he has worked extremely hard and is so ready to enjoy some time outside of the restaurant,” said Abatto. She said he is looking forward to riding his bike up Whiteface and spending time with his wife, four daughters, and grandkids.

Nonna Maria’s is listed with Coldwell Banker for $349,000. The listing includes the turnkey Italian restaurant, but the building itself is not for sale. If interested, you can view the full listing on the Coldwell Banker website.

“Our phenomenal customers have kept us afloat through the hardest times,” said Abatto. “We survived the pandemic, and now we are all ready to enjoy some time as a family.”