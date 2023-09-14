TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “A place to be inspired” is what Cory Nelson says is the goal of his new nightclub, The Chandelier Room. The spot had its soft opening on September 1 in the former Bradley bar space at 28 4th Street in Troy.

Nelson was inspired by the different places he saw in his travels and wanted to bring this concept to Troy. “As soon as you walk in, you feel transported,” Nelson told NEWS10.

The Chandelier Room is a safe space for adults to get dressed up and dance, said Nelson. The club has a strict dress code: formal, semi-formal, business casual, or elegant casual.

The Bradley, a dive bar that was owned by Vic Christopher, closed in July after six and a half years. At that time, Christopher told NEWS10 that the space had been sold to “a familiar new owner with a brand-new concept.”

Nelson previously owned The Cloud Food Hall in Albany before it closed. Nelson intended the space to be a food operation, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing a huge reduction in business, he said.

The Chandelier Room is open only two nights a week: from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Nelson said he wants to be open when most people are willing to go out to “densify the excitement.”

The nightclub is lined with chandeliers and has a bar, an inside dance space, an outdoor patio, and rotating local DJs each night. A “vibe checker” stops patrons at the door to check their energy and dresswear before they are let in.

The Chandelier Room serves drinks and small bites such as cheeses and sandwiches. The club features some cocktails in a glow pouch, which Nelson said is the adult version of a Capri Sun. The pouch holds the equivalent of two drinks at once, which is why it costs $22, said Nelson.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Nelson. “The response has been great so far.” He plans to expand The Chandelier Room behind the patio to have a backyard next summer, as well as expand into a neighboring interior space.

The grand opening for The Chandelier Room is set for September 15 and 16, with DJ TGIF providing the music on both nights. Nelson suggests you arrive early and direct message the Instagram page for table reservations.