QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Way Lunch is set to close its Queensbury location at 731 Upper Glen Street. Alexandria Gazetos Mineo, daughter of owner Peter Gazetos and manager of the Queensbury shop, said it’ll be closing on December 30.

Mineo told NEWS10 that staffing has been difficult and they’ll be focusing their energy on their other two locations on South Street in Glens Falls and Warrensburg. The New Way Lunch owners will be releasing more information on their next move in the future.

A staple of the Glens Falls area, New Way Lunch has been open since 1919. The restaurant is best known for its “Dirt Dog,” which has mustard, onions, and New Way Lunch’s famous meat sauce.

In addition to its famous hot dog, New Way Lunch serves hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, chicken tenders, haddock, and several sides. You can view the menu for each location on the New Way Lunch website.

New Way Lunch renovated its Glens Falls spot in 2022 by adding an addition to the building, outdoor seating, and soft-serve ice cream. The Queensbury location is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.