Margherita pizza just out of the wood-fired oven (Getty Images)

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patrick Henry’s, a waterfront tavern located at 48 South River Street in Coxsackie, officially opened on April 7. The tavern serves cocktails, wood-fired pizza and elevated pub food.

Patrick Henry’s is located inside a historic 1908 building that originally opened as a mercantile. It went on to become Tom’s Cabin, then Costello’s, then Patrick Henry’s from 1970 until about 10 years ago.

The new tavern is a revival of the original Patrick Henry’s. It’s owned by Dominic Purnomo, who also owns dp An American Brasserie and Yono’s, both located inside the Hampton Inn & Suites on Chapel Street in Albany.

Patrick Henry’s is part of the property of the not-yet-open James Newbury Hotel and the already open Wire Event Center. Day Line Kitchen & Oyster Bar is also scheduled to open on the rooftop of the hotel this summer.

“We believe we have created something unique in this community and look forward to sharing it with you,” said Patrick Henry’s in an Instagram post.

The tavern offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Patrick Henry’s is open Tuesday through Saturday, with the bar opening at 3 p.m. and the kitchen opening at 4 p.m.