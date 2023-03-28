WALLOOMSAC, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern & Colonial Restaurant had its soft opening in Walloomsac, located near Hoosick Falls, on March 17. Owner Joe Hackett said the property was owned by his godmother for a while.

“This has been a longtime dream of mine,” said Hackett. “My godmother ran this business for 45 years.” The space used to be called Peggy’s. Hackett said he’s incorporated family recipes into the business manual for the Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern.

After Peggy died, the restaurant was bought in 2000 by Hackett’s friends Don and Theresa. They ran the restaurant as Theresa’s Country Cuisine until 2011 or 2013.

Hackett is retired from working in the environmental field at Norton Company in Watervliet. Although he’s retired, he is now running the tavern.

The tavern includes a mini-museum that includes memorabilia and art from the Battle of Walloomsac. According to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website, the Battle of Walloomsac took place on the Bennington Battlefield in Walloomsac on August 16, 1777 and was a victory for the patriot forces.

Hackett said 225 soldiers died during the battle, including some of his ancestors. “I have some of the original artwork from that event hanging in my dining room,” said Hackett. Hackett said he sometimes finds musket balls when tilling his garden.

The formal kitchen is not currently online yet, but the pizza oven is running. The tavern is serving pizza with a new other choice items for the meantime. You can view the current menu on the Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern website.

The tavern is also not selling alcoholic beverages at the moment since they are still waiting on the permits, said Hackett. He hopes to have a micro-brewery at the tavern to make beer, wine, cider, and some sodas.

Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern is currently open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hackett said they are hoping to also soon be open on Mondays.