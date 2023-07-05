ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pho Van’s Vietnamese Restaurant is set to have its grand opening in Rotterdam on Wednesday. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The restaurant serves Pho, a Vietnamese soup dish of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat, as well as a variety of appetizers. The restaurant’s beer and wine license is pending.

Pho Van’s is the second restaurant for the owner, who also owns Van’s Vietnamese Restaurant at 307 Central Avenue in Albany. Pho Van’s is located at 2675 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam.