The ribbon cutting for the Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court (photo courtesy: City of Troy)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court opened on at 908 River Street in Troy on January 12. The restaurant had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 20.

The restaurant serves Turkish food including kebabs, lahmacun, grape leaves, falafel, salads and desserts. You can view the full menu on the Mega Istanbul Food Court website. The restaurant is also 100% Halal.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and other local leaders were in attendance for the ribbon cutting. According to the City of Troy, the development along River Street shows that housing, businesses and services are no longer limited to downtown Troy.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court is offering an all-you-can-eat special from January 20 to 22. The restaurant is open everyday from 11 a.m. to midnight.