ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thai Garden, located at 338 Central Avenue in Albany, is officially open for business. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The restaurant serves Thai food including salads, soups, appetizers and different types of stir fry, curry chicken and noodles. You can view the full menu on the Grubhub website.

You can order online through Grubhub or DoorDash or by calling (518) 275-0487. Thai Garden is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.