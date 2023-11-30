BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niramit officially opened its doors on October 1 in Bennington’s South Shire, A Little Hotel. The restaurant serves elevated, authentic Thai food and pays homage to the rich heritage of Siam.

Owner Jariya Wannapat spent many years in the hospitality business. She owned a spa in Bangkok for 15 years before coming to Bennington and opening Niramit.

The restaurant is available for dine-in and takeout, and has a pre-fixe and a la carte menu. The menus feature Tom Yum, Pad Thai, Massamun Nua/Gai, Choo Chi Pla and more. You can view the full menus on the Niramit website.

South Shire is located at 124 Elm Street in Bennington. Niramit is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

You can make a reservation for dine-in on the Toast website or by calling (802) 217-2056. You can also place an order online on the Niramit website.