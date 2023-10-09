COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September’s Too, a revival of the former September’s night club, is opening at the same location in Colonie. The tavern is having its grand opening weekend from October 13 to 15.

The original September’s opened at 1165 Central Avenue in 1980 before becoming DiCarlo’s Gentlemen’s Club, which had to close after a lawsuit. Now, the September’s name is back in tavern form.

Matt Dame has been named as the executive chef of September’s Too. The menu will include appetizers, soups, wings, burgers, sandwiches, other entrees and drink specials.

According to the Facebook page, September’s Too will have food and drink, live music, trivia, karaoke, and sports. The owner of Septembers Too did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

For grand opening weekend, Friday will be a celebration of the 1980s with ’80s music playing all night. Saturday will have a live performance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday will have the Giants vs. Bills game with food and drink specials.

September’s Too will be opening at 6 p.m. for grand opening weekend. The tavern will begin opening at noon for the first full week of regular hours.