VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café are set to open in Voorheesville later this year. Blackbirds Tavern will be located at 40 S Main Street and Blackbirds Bike Café will be at 42 S Main Street.

Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café are part of the Business for Good family of companies. Business for Good invests in people to build better businesses, stronger communities, and a more equitable world.

Voorheesville is the hometown of Business for Good co-Founder Ed Mitzen. He saw an opportunity to turn the empty space left by Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street into businesses for the community, said Business for Good.

“We started a development project by expanding the number of properties to make this neighborhood a thriving economic destination, bringing jobs to local residents of Voorheesville,” said Business for Good.

Rendering for Blackbirds Bike Café (courtesy: Business for Good) Rendering for Blackbirds Tavern (courtesy: Business for Good)

Both the tavern and bike café are named for Voorheesville Central School District’s mascot, the Blackbirds. “All profits from both businesses will be donated directly to school and youth sports programs that benefit Voorheesville and nearby towns,” said Business for Good.

Both establishments will be serving food, with the café serving light fare with bikes available for sale. The menus have not yet been released. Business for Good hopes to open Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café in the fall.