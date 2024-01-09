HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Falcons Brewhouse Bistro and Tavern has opened for business in Hudson Falls. The bar and restaurant officially opened on January 3.

Falcons Brewhouse serves specialty coffee, cocktails, beer, and food. The restaurant is owned by Kim Bender and Alice Huntington.

The restaurant’s food menu includes breakfast sandwiches, bagels, baked goods, chicken wings, pasta, pizza, quesadillas, a charcuterie board, and more. You can view the full menu on the Falcons Brewhouse website.

The tavern and bistro is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Falcons Brewhouse is located at 171 Main Street in Hudson Falls.