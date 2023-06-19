TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sabor Caribeño, an authentic Spanish restaurant, celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting on June 17. The eatery is located at 230 4th Street in Troy.

The restaurant is owned by Troy Councilmember Steve Figueroa. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and other elected officials attended the ribbon cutting.

Sabor Caribeño officially opened at the beginning of June. The menu features empanadas, fried and stew chicken, pork chops, rice, and plantains. The eatery also has daily specials. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Sabor Caribeño offers dine-in and takeout, and sometimes delivery. The eatery is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and is sometimes open on Wednesdays. You can stay up to date on the Sabor Caribeño Facebook page.