GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aloha Krab, a restaurant chain offering authentic Cajun seafood dishes, has officially opened in Crossgates Mall. The restaurant is located below the food court.

Aloha Krab’s menu features crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and crawfish. You can then choose which seasoning you want. Seasonings include Juicy Cajun, Garlic Butter, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper and Aloha Special.

The menu also includes po boys, burgers, chicken wings, onions rings, fries, soups and salads. You can view the full menu on the Aloha Krab website.

Aloha Krab has restaurants across New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Nearby locations include Syracuse, Buffalo, and Queens.

Whealthy, a customizable stir fry bowl chain, and Kitchen 216, a modern soul food restaurant, are also set to open in or around Crossgates this winter. Primark, an international clothing retailer, is set to open this spring.