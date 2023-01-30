CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eddie F’s Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is set to open its second location in Clifton Park. The restaurant will be officially opening on Wednesday, February 1.

Eddie F’s serves a variety of seafood including lobster rolls, shrimp, oysters, clams, scallops, and fish fries, as well as burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. You can view the menus for both the Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park locations on the Eddie F’s website.

The new restaurant is in the former Harbor House Fish Fry building at 1742 Route 9. Harbor House closed on November 11, 2022 after almost 50 years. Owner Jason McQuade said a little bit of everything contributed to the closure including the prices of seafood doubling, if not tripling in the past year.

The Clifton Park location will be open for both dine-in and takeout. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 280-6372. The restaurant will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed on Sundays.