CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slate – A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.

The tavern features a small menu, signature cocktails, pool tables and live music some nights. The menu includes small plates such as hummus, nachos, spinach artichoke dip, fries, wings and shrimp cocktail, flatbreads and burger, grilled cheese and chicken tender platters. You can view the full menu on the Slate Tavern Facebook page.

The hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m. Slate Tavern is also open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The brunch buffet is reservation only but the bar will be open. You can call (518) 604-4332 for reservations.

Slate Tavern is open for all restaurant and hospitality workers on Tuesdays. The kitchen will be closed, but the tavern will have drink specials and complimentary bar snacks.