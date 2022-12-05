GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall has a few new stores moving in including a clothing store and three different restaurants. The mall has also had a few new stores open recently, including Newbury Comics, Lovisa, and Mrs. Fields.

Primark, an international clothing retailer with more than 400 stores in 14 countries and 13 in the United States, will be on the ground floor near Texas de Brazil. According to Crossgates Marketing Director Jennifer Smith, the mall is hoping for a spring 2023 opening.

Aloha Krab, a seafood chain with restaurants across New York, New Jersey, and Maryland, will be on the ground floor near Apex Entertainment. Whealthy, a customizable stir fry bowl chain, will be on the second floor near H&M and Best Buy, and Kitchen 216, a modern soul food restaurant, will be located next to McDonald’s in Crossgates Commons. Crossgates hopes for these three restaurants to open sometime this winter.

Smith notes that these are all tentative opening timeframes, and could change due to construction. Crossgates has extended hours for the holiday season, being open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days.