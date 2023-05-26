TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Finn’s, located at 40 River Street in Troy, officially opened on May 25. The restaurant is owned by Kelly and Joe Proctor, who also own The Daisy in Cohoes and Frankie Bird in Troy.

The menu features Duck Fat Tater Tots, Wood Grilled Oysters, Dry Aged Double Burger, and Fish and Chips. You can view the full menu on the Finn’s Instagram page.

Finn’s is open Wednesday and Thursday with the kitchen open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the bar open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The eatery is also open Friday and Saturday with the kitchen open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the bar open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.