COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Durrant’s at Van Schaick has officially opened at the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. The restaurant space was formerly occupied by Max410, which is now at the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.

Owners Courtney and Tommy Durrant announced in a Facebook post on December 30 that they would be taking over the vacant space. They also own Signal 30 BBQ in Cohoes.

The Durrant’s menu includes crab cakes, calamari, grilled ribeye, fish and chips, chicken alfredo, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.

Durrant’s will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 244-5045.